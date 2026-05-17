Chief Minister Macacua Demands Education Minister Resignation over Accounting Irregularities

Macacua has directed Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to leave his post immediately due to accounting irregularities linked to questionable transactions flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA). The Chief Minister believes that quitting the ministry would prevent damage to the government's credibility and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) transition process.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal over accounting irregularities involving over PHP 2.247 billion.

Macacua stated that former Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal's refusal to resign would lead to his removal by the close of office hours on May 18, 2026. He made this request to prevent potential damage to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the credibility of the BARMM government.

Reports indicate that the education minister has maintained his position, citing the preliminary nature of the audit findings and the absence of criminal charges against him, while the Chief Minister's office sees the situation as a threat to the integrity and moral authority of the Bangsamoro government





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Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindana Abdulraof Macacua Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal Commission On Audit (COA) Accounting Irregularities Transparency Integrity

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