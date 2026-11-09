Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda Faces Scrutiny Over Judicial Independence

Public skepticism mounts against Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda as critics question his judicial independence following controversial rulings in high-profile political and legal cases.

Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda assumes the highest judicial seat in the Philippines, yet his tenure begins under intense public skepticism regarding his commitment to judicial independence. Critics argue that his past decisions demonstrate a pattern of accommodating political power, raising serious questions about the neutrality of the Supreme Court. The legal burden of proof now rests entirely on Zalameda to demonstrate his independence through every decision, vote, and dissent he issues from the bench. This scrutiny stems not from abstract opinions but from specific, high-stakes jurisprudence that has drawn sharp criticism from legal scholars and the public alike.

Imelda Marcos Graft Conviction Reversal

The case of People vs. Imelda Marcos, identified as G.R. Numbers G.R. Nos. 243402-08 on June 10, 2026, created a pervasive public perception of judicial accommodation toward established political power. In this ruling, Chief Justice Zalameda reversed the Sandiganbayan's 2018 conviction of former first lady Imelda Marcos on seven counts of graft involving Swiss foundations. The decision, penned directly by Zalameda, effectively overturned a lower court judgment that had found her guilty of criminal offenses. This reversal has become a focal point for critics who believe the ruling stretched legal standards to benefit a former political figure.

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Interpretation of Impeachment Timelines

Further controversy arose in Lagman vs. Congress, covering G.R. Nos. 271059, 271347, E-02472, and E-04036 on October 7, 2026, where the Supreme Court addressed the constitutional requirement for the House of Representatives to transmit articles of impeachment forthwith. Zalameda interpreted the term forthwith to mean within a reasonable time, an interpretation that stretched an explicit textual mandate into an elastic timeline. Critics argue this resolution lacked scholarly discussion and was perceived as suitable for political convenience rather than strict constitutional adherence. This ruling has fueled concerns about the judiciary's role in checking legislative overreach.

2024 Budget Appropriations Dispute

In matters concerning national finances, Zalameda dissented in Lagman vs. Congress regarding the imposition of standards restricting the legislature's core power of the purse. He declared unconstitutional portions concerning unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. However, when it came to the prerogative of the President, he concurred with the majority in holding that Congress violated Article VI, Section 25(1) of the 1987 Constitution. This violation occurred when Congress increased the President's total recommended budget by adding P449.5 billion to the 2024 unprogrammed appropriations, making the increase unconstitutional. His mixed stance has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders.

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Symbolic Gestures and Political Alignment

Beyond legal rulings, symbolic acts such as posing in a photograph flaunting the highly politicized Duterte fist-sign have been interpreted by the public as a manifestation of mutual alignment with former President Rodrigo Duterte. These gestures may blur the line between judicial neutrality and partisan alignment, attaining great significance considering that dispensation of justice starts with perception. In a political culture where utang na loob, or debt of gratitude, may still hold sway, decisions and gestures perceived as accommodating political allies invite intense scrutiny. Being apolitical under these conditions cannot be assumed on faith; it demands concrete and super-credible proof.

Presidential Appointment and Future Scrutiny

The appointing power, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., selected Zalameda through a unilateral exercise of presidential power, which is not subject to public vetting like elective posts. Critics argue that paper qualifications serve as baseline legal requirements but can function as standard cover for executive discretion. The choice likely evaluated candidates based on political utility, institutional alignment, and long-term self-preservation rather than a commitment to act as a staunch constitutional watchdog. Having been appointed to such a high office, Zalameda must not feel secure behind formal credentials alone. The onus remains entirely on him to prove that his appointment was not a calculation of political convenience, as institutional authority alone will not restore public faith in the judiciary.