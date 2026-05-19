Cheryl Sarate Death Case Timeline and Decision

The Supreme Court En Banc held USeP liable for negligence after 16-year-old University of Southeastern Philippines student Cheryl Sarate died from burns during a campus beauty pageant in Davao City. The case involved a long history of appeals and modifications of liability before being decided in favor of the Sarate family.

Nearly 20 years after a 16-year-old University of Southeastern Philippines student, Cheryl Sarate, died from burns suffered during a campus beauty pageant in Davao City, the Supreme Court En Banc upheld the university's liability for negligence.

The timeline of how the Sarate case moved through the Philippine justice system is as follows: The Guild of English Students (Guild), a recognized student organization of USeP, organized the 'Lady and Lord of Utopia' beauty pageant inside the university social hall. Cheryl Sarate, a first-year Bachelor of Arts major in English student from Calinan District, joined the competition.

The organizers constructed a T-shaped runway lined with 12 lighted candles placed inside brown paper bags decorated with crepe paper lantern designs. The beauty pageant resumed after the incident, but three days later, Cheryl died in the hospital due to cardiac arrest caused by septic shock, the antecedent cause being a burn covering 80% of her total body surface. Cheryl's parents filed a civil action for damages against USeP, university administrators, and the Guild.

After trial, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 in Davao City ruled that USeP officials and faculty adviser Professor Catherine Roble were jointly and severally liable for Cheryl's death. They ordered payment of ₱50,000 in civil indemnity, ₱200,000 in exemplary damages, ₱500,000 in moral damages, and attorney's fees equivalent to 20% of the total award. The University filed a motion for partial reconsideration.

The court granted the University's motion and modified the ruling to absolve USeP and its officials from liability and declared only Professor Catherine Roble liable





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University Of Southeastern Philippines Beauty Pageant Negligence Legal Duty Safety Measures

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