Chery Teases All-New Q Crossover Ahead of PIMS 2026

Chery Auto Philippines has teased its marquee model for the upcoming 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), which is set to take place next week. The all-new Chery Q will be center stage, offering more range and capability than its predecessor, the QQ.

Chery Auto Philippines has just teased its marquee model for the upcoming 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). The event is set to take place next week, and now we know that the all-new Chery Q will be center stage.

To be launched as a fully electric rear-wheel-drive crossover, the Q will arrive as the reincarnated QQ, which first debuted in the Philippines in the 2000s. While the two share a similar name, Chery has stressed that this new crossover has been overhauled to offer more range and capability. That's a range of 405km on a full charge, to be exact.

The Chinese carmaker has not yet revealed the full local specifications, but in its domestic market, the Q is equipped with a single electric motor rated at 120hp and 115Nm of torque. It also uses a GB/T charger, but hopefully, we'll see it with a more accessible outlet at PIMS 2026. The battery onboard has a maximum capacity of 41.28kWh, and also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions.

There should also be ample carrying space, with a 70-liter front trunk and a rear cargo area that expands to 1,450 liters. The Q is expected to go up against the likes of the Geely EX2 (if it ever gets launched) and the GAC Aion UT in the compact EV segment. It may also attract a new wave of buyers as the latest Chery model outside of the Tiggo lineup.

Pricing has also not yet been revealed, but thankfully, we'll only have to wait for a week longer





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Chery Q PIMS 2026 Electric Crossover Chery Auto Philippines 2026 Philippine International Motor Show

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