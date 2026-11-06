Chery QEV Revives the QQ as an Electric Subcompact Hatchback

The Chery QEV revives the budget QQ hatchback as a 120hp electric car with 375-liter cargo space, five seats, and a soft, comfortable ride in the Philippines.

The Chery QQ, a budget subcompact hatchback that first entered the Philippine market in 2005 as the brand's first model in the country, has returned as an electric vehicle called the Chery QEV. The revived car now uses a fully electric powertrain producing 120hp and 115Nm of torque. Chery is positioning the QEV as a cute, affordable city car with enough punch for daily highway use.

The original QQ offered a 0.8-liter three-cylinder engine or a 1.1-liter four-cylinder engine, with the four-cylinder topping out at around 67hp. Back then it was one of the most affordable choices for drivers who simply needed a car to get from point A to point B. The new QEV keeps that practical mission but replaces the combustion engines with an electric setup.

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Chery QEV Design and Interior Features

The Chery QEV keeps the friendly styling of its predecessor, with oval headlights, a small front grille, and minimal body lines. Chery has not followed the trend toward aggressive-looking cars, and the result is a soft and approachable appearance that still looks clean and well put-together from the rear.

Chery is particularly proud of the QEV's styling, noting that the car won Red Dot Design and iF Design awards for its Qumo design language. Black striped accents on the side mirrors and C-pillars add sporty touches, while 17-inch alloys with Chery's star-shield design complete the exterior.

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Despite being classified as a subcompact hatchback, the QEV is on the larger side of its segment. It measures 4,195mm long, 1,811mm wide, and 1,573mm tall, with a 2,700mm wheelbase. Those dimensions give the cabin plenty of room for five occupants to sit comfortably.

Inside, the cabin uses a 15.6-inch touchscreen in place of most physical buttons. The gear lever sits on the right stalk behind the steering wheel, while the left stalk handles windshield wipers, lights, and turn indicators. A ventilated wireless charger sits on the center console. The display controls most driving and vehicle settings, even the side-mirror controls that are usually physical switches near the doors, which can feel overwhelming for drivers who are not used to it.

Chery says the QEV has 38 storage spaces in total. The underseat storage in the second row can be pulled out like a drawer, and the frunk can hold up to 70 liters because there is no engine under the hood. The cargo area offers 375 liters, expandable to 1,450 liters with the rear seats folded.

Highway Performance and Ride Comfort

On the highway, the Chery QEV uses a rear-mounted single electric motor that felt confident when merging and overtaking. The instant torque takes the car to highway speeds immediately, and although the QEV is not especially quick, it was more than enough for most situations.

The QEV offers three drive modes, Eco, Comfort, and Sport, and each one changes the throttle response when the accelerator is pressed. Comfort mode proved to be the best middle ground for daily driving, delivering acceleration that is neither too aggressive nor too restrained.

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The ride is smooth over road imperfections, with minimal noise, vibration, and harshness. The softer suspension absorbs potholes and speed bumps with ease, but it also causes more body roll through corners. As a result, the QEV feels more like a plush crossover SUV than a nimble hatchback.

The brake pedal is the car's most noticeable adjustment for drivers. It feels soft and shallow and needs very little travel before the brakes start biting. Stopping power is good, but drivers who want to minimize nose dive will need more brake modulation. Chery's own test drive route showed that this is something most drivers will adapt to over time.

What Comes Next for Philippine Buyers

The test unit driven from the UAAGI Center for Technical Excellence in Paso de Blas, Valenzuela, to Clark, Pampanga, was limited to Bluetooth connectivity. Chery says the official Philippine-spec Chery QEV will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which would address one of the test unit's limitations.

For buyers, the combination of a compact footprint, a roomy five-seat cabin, and a 375-liter cargo area positions the QEV as a practical electric option that revives the affordable spirit of the original Chery QQ. The car's soft ride suits drivers who prioritize comfort over sharp handling, while the adjustment period for its brakes and touchscreen controls is the main learning curve for new owners.