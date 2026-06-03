Chery QEV EV Hatchback Debuts at PIMS 2026 with 15.6-Inch Screen and Fast Charging

Chery Philippines unveils the all-new QEV electric hatchback at the 10th Philippine International Motor Show, featuring a 15.6-inch infotainment display with 2.5K resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50W wireless charging, voice assistant, V2L capability, and DC fast charging from 30% to 80% in 16 minutes. The QEV offers a 405km range. Special promotions on Tiggo Cross CVT are also available.

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is set to take place from June 4 to 7, 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Among the highly anticipated debuts is the fully electric Chery QEV hatchback, which Chery Auto Philippines will officially unveil to the public on June 4. The brand has already released preliminary specifications, building excitement among EV enthusiasts. The QEV is expected to be a game-changer in the local electric vehicle market, offering advanced technology and practical features at a competitive price point.

With the global shift towards sustainable mobility, the introduction of the QEV marks a significant step for Chery in the Philippines, aligning with the government's push for greener transportation options. The motor show is expected to attract thousands of visitors, and Chery's booth is anticipated to be one of the busiest, showcasing not only the QEV but also other models like the Tiggo Cross CVT with special promotional offers.

The Philippine-bound Chery QEV will be equipped with a massive 15.6-inch infotainment display that boasts 2.5K high-definition resolution. This screen is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless smartphone integration.

Additionally, the QEV features a 50W wireless charging pad, an onboard voice assistant, and what Chery calls a 'customizable cabin experience designed to make every drive more intuitive and enjoyable.

' While the exact nature of this customizable experience remains to be seen at PIMS, it likely includes adjustable ambient lighting, drive modes, and climate control settings. The QEV also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, enabling users to power external devices, and it is compatible with DC fast charging. Although the exact charging wattage has not been disclosed, Chery claims that the QEV can charge from 30% to 80% in just over 16 minutes using a high-speed charger.

This rapid charging capability addresses a common concern among EV owners about charging time. Previously, Chery announced that the QEV will have a driving range of 405 kilometers on a full charge, making it suitable for daily commutes and weekend getaways. The exact power output of the electric motor has not been revealed, but all details will be disclosed during the unveiling at PIMS.

In addition to the QEV launch, Chery Auto Philippines will offer an exclusive deal on the Tiggo Cross CVT, allowing visitors to purchase this crossover for just P888,000 during the event. This promotional price is significantly lower than the standard market rate, and Chery will also provide other promotions, deals, and financing assistance at their booth. The brand aims to attract a wide range of buyers, from first-time car owners to those looking to upgrade to a more fuel-efficient vehicle.

The PIMS event also features other automakers, but Chery's focus on electrification and value-for-money offerings positions it strongly in the competitive automotive landscape. With the QEV, Chery enters the growing EV segment in the Philippines, which has seen increasing interest due to rising fuel costs and environmental awareness. The motor show serves as a platform for Chery to showcase its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As the automotive industry evolves, events like PIMS highlight the transition towards electric mobility, and Chery's participation underscores its role in this transformation. Visitors can expect interactive displays, test drive opportunities, and expert consultations at the Chery booth, making it a must-visit destination at the motor show. The QEV's combination of advanced technology, fast charging, and a competitive range positions it as a strong contender in the electric hatchback market.

Future announcements may include pricing, trim levels, and availability, which will be crucial for potential buyers. Overall, the 10th PIMS promises to be an exciting event, and the Chery QEV is undoubtedly one of the highlights





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