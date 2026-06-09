Chery QEV 2026 Philippines: Electric Hatchback Launches at PIMS with Premium Features

The Chery QEV electric hatchback debuts in the Philippines at PIMS 2026, priced at PHP 1.12 million. It offers a 405km range, 42.7kWh battery, and Level-2 ADAS, competing with BYD Seagull, Aion UT, and Geely EX2.

The electric hatchback segment in the Philippines is heating up fast. In 2026, several automakers have introduced fully electric hatchback s, creating stiff competition for established players like the BYD Seagull and Dolphin.

GAC launched its Aion UT, Geely is set to release the EX2 on June 23, and now Chery Auto Philippines has entered the fray with the all-new QEV. The QEV made its debut at the 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), positioned as Chery's only model outside the Tiggo lineup. With its Q-themed design, electric powertrain, and hatchback form factor, the QEV represents a significant departure from the previous Chery QQ.

It aims to carve out a niche in a market that is increasingly embracing affordable electric mobility. The QEV's arrival has sparked interest among enthusiasts and potential buyers, with comparisons, reviews, and even a dedicated episode of The Big Test likely in the works. As the industry awaits the delivery of these new electric hatches to customers, here is a comprehensive overview of what the Chery QEV offers.

At launch, the Chery QEV is available in a single variant priced at PHP 1.12 million. This places it above the Aion UT, BYD Seagull, and Geely EX2, all of which have variants starting under PHP 1 million. The QEV is offered in five color options: white, silver, beige, purple, and red, with no additional charges for specific colors. Interest checks are now open for prospective buyers.

The exterior of the QEV features a surprisingly long body for its segment, measuring approximately 4,270mm in length, similar to the Aion UT. It rides on larger 17-inch wheels, compared to the 16-inch wheels on the Aion UT and EX2, which likely improves ground clearance and overall height. The QEV showcases Q-shaped badges and a tactile emblem below the A-pillar that controls the front trunk.

The headlights and taillights follow a Q-shape pattern, giving the vehicle a modern and distinctive look. The Star-Shield wheels were not present at PIMS but are expected to be included in customer units. Inside, the QEV offers a leather-wrapped interior with a 256-color ambient lighting system. The front seats come with heating and cooling functions, and the cabin provides abundant legroom.

Chery highlights 38 storage compartments around the interior, with 35 liters under the rear bench seat. The front trunk accommodates 70 liters of cargo, and the rear storage area expands from 375 liters to 1,450 liters. Infotainment is handled by a 15.6-inch display using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip for responsiveness, complemented by a smaller digital instrument panel. A 50W wireless charging pad is located below the screen.

The QEV is equipped with a 42.7kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, rated for up to 405km on a full charge. It supports DC fast charging up to 90kW with a GBT plug, but reports indicate that each unit will include a CCS2 adapter. Power output details are yet to be disclosed, but the rear-wheel-drive hatch features a MacPherson front suspension and a rear three-link independent suspension. Braking is handled by front ventilated discs and rear solid discs.

Extra features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level-2 driving assistance, front and rear parking sensors, and a 540-degree around-view monitor. The QEV also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, though exact output is not yet specified. The warranty package includes an eight-year or 150,000km warranty on the high-voltage battery, a five-year or 150,000km bumper-to-bumper warranty, and three years of free roadside assistance.

With these offerings, the Chery QEV positions itself as a compelling option in the burgeoning Philippine EV market, offering a blend of style, practicality, and modern features. As the competition heats up, the QEV stands out with its unique design and comprehensive warranty, aiming to attract buyers looking for an affordable electric hatchback without compromising on features





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Chery QEV Electric Hatchback Philippines PIMS 2026 EV Launch

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