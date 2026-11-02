Chen Yongzhou Arrested in Parañaque City Over China Telecom Fraud Case

The Bureau of Immigration arrested Chinese fugitive Chen Yongzhou in Parañaque City over an alleged telecom fraud syndicate targeting victims in China.

Chen Yongzhou, a 39-year-old Chinese national, was arrested on October 14, 2026, in Parañaque City, Philippines, by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) over his alleged involvement in a telecommunications fraud syndicate. The BI announced the arrest in a press release issued on Monday. The arrest was carried out at the request of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which sought his deportation.

According to the Embassy, Chen is subject to an active warrant for criminal detention issued by the Xinzhan Branch of the Public Security Bureau in Hefei, China. The Embassy's request for his deportation is connected to this warrant. The case has drawn attention because it involves alleged fraud against victims in China.

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How the Alleged Telecom Fraud Syndicate Operated

The syndicate reportedly used voice phishing tactics to target victims in China. Voice phishing, often called vishing, is a scam in which fraudsters use phone calls to deceive people into handing over money or personal information. In this case, the group allegedly used calls to build trust before pushing investment schemes.

According to BI Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel Ryan Sy, the group allegedly used a website called WeChat to make random voice calls and build relationships with victims under the guise of romance. Once a bond had formed, the suspects allegedly persuaded victims to send gold to designated recharge points. Victims were also allegedly urged to invest in a fraudulent platform purportedly linked to the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

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Sy noted that the group's fraudulent operations allegedly defrauded victims of over 4.73 million renminbi, or roughly USD 706,000. The figures form part of the bureau's account of the case. The amount underscores the scale of losses alleged in the investigation.

Chen's Immigration Record and Detention Status

BI travel records show that Chen last entered the Philippines as a tourist in June 2018. He was already overstaying at the time of his apprehension, according to the bureau. Overstaying means remaining in the country beyond the period allowed under a visa or entry permit.

The BI reported that the suspect remains detained at the Parañaque City Jail. He is being held there due to a pending murder charge before a local Regional Trial Court. That court proceeding will run independently of his deportation process.

Because the two proceedings are separate, the criminal case and the immigration process move on different tracks. The bureau's deportation action continues on its own course while the court case proceeds.

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Bureau Commitment to Pursuing Foreign Fugitives

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to pursuing foreign fugitives. He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with international law enforcement partners. His remarks framed the arrest as part of a broader effort.

The Commissioner stressed that the Philippines will not serve as a hiding place for wanted foreigners. He assured the public that all necessary legal steps will be taken to ensure such individuals face justice. This position reflects the bureau's stated policy on foreign suspects.

The case shows how an embassy request and immigration enforcement can work together in practice. The arrest in Parañaque City illustrates how cross-border fraud investigations can lead to action on Philippine soil.