CHED Vows Accountability After Deaths of Ateneo Student-Athletes in Team-Building Tragedy

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has launched an investigation and promised accountability after two Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes drowned during an off-season team-building activity in Aurora. The agency stresses that no institution or individual is exempt from responsibility and is reviewing athletic training policies to prevent future tragedies.

The Commission on Higher Education ( CHED ) has publicly committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability following the tragic deaths of Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili .

The incident occurred during an off-season team-building and training exercise in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8, 2026, when both athletes drowned. CHED emphasized that student safety is paramount and that no institution, official, or individual responsible for student welfare is exempt from accountability. The commission has already initiated fact-finding and accountability measures. On June 9, 2026, CHED's National Capital Region office directed AdMU to submit a comprehensive incident report and convened a meeting with university officials.

According to the AdMU Crisis Management Team, the activity involved twenty-four student-athletes and seven adult supervisors, including coaches and staff from the university's Men's Basketball Team. During the meeting, AdMU presented its immediate institutional response, and CHED established a framework for administrative review, requesting additional documents for a full assessment. The joint effort aims to thoroughly review policies and practices regarding athletic training, team activities, and student-athlete welfare.

In a stakeholders' panel, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also acknowledged CHED's swift response and its dedication to student-athlete safety. CHED reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that higher education institutions maintain the highest standards of care, supervision, and responsibility in protecting students. Rene Baterbonia was a standout from the recent Palarong Pambansa and was set to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles as a rookie for the upcoming UAAP Season 89.

Divine Adili had significant playing time in UAAP Season 88 despite the team's 6-8 record. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will determine if there is sufficient basis to recommend filing charges. Lawyer Israelito Torreon indicated that the formal request will be submitted on Wednesday night or Thursday. Baterbonia's remains will be transported to Agusan del Sur on Thursday evening, while Adili's remains will be repatriated to Nigeria





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CHED Ateneo De Manila University Student-Athlete Deaths Team-Building Accident Accountability UAAP Philippine Sports Commission NBI Investigation Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili

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