CHED Delays Pilot Implementation of GE Curriculum by One Year

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis announced on May 13 that the pilot implementation of the overhauled GE curriculum would be delayed by one year, to 2028, due to a need to analyze and study the different manifestations.

teachers, students, and advocacy groups filed a consolidated petition and separate position papers CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis, in a press conference on Wednesday evening, May 13, said the pilot implementation of the overhauled GE curriculum will be moved to 2028 instead.

"This is to give us time…to analyze and study well the different manifestations because we understand where they are coming from," Agrupis said. The decision was the result of the meeting between CHED, the Department of Education, Second Congressional Commission on Education, and Teacher Education Council on Wednesday afternoon. The four government bodies also decided to create an inter-agency technical working group to examine the position papers this year. They are open to receiving more submissions until June 15.

As of now, over 250 higher education institutions have submitted their stances. Agrupis said many of the demands are "worth considering.

" She acknowledged that critics have questioned the bid of the CHED Technical Panel for General Education to lump togetherwith the Rizal course, and to remove ethics as a stand-alone subject in the reframed curriculum. Edizon Fermin, who leads the technical panel, also explained why they initially proposed launching the pilot testing in school year 2026-2027, which begins in August.

In 2018, CHED cut GE units from 60 to 36 following the implementation of the K to 12 program in the country





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Teachers Students Advocacy Groups CHED GE Curriculum Pilot Implementation Lumping Together Removing Ethics As A Stand-Alone Subject Technical Panel

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