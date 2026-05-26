Ched 7 Marks 32nd Founding Anniversary with Scholarship Programs and Student-Centered Initiatives

The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (Ched 7) celebrated its 32nd founding anniversary by highlighting scholarship programs and student-centered initiatives. The agency emphasized its commitment to expanding access to quality higher education in Central Visayas through various scholarship and financial assistance programs under its student-centered initiatives.

THE Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (Ched 7) marked its 32nd founding anniversary by highlighting scholarship programs and student-centered initiatives. During the May 26, 2026 episode of Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency, the agency said its continuing efforts to expand access to quality higher education in Central Visayas through various scholarship and financial assistance programs under its student-centered initiatives.

Among the key programs presented is the Bridging, Health, Breeding, Numeracy, and Development (BRHND) Project, a collaboration with public and private higher education institutions aimed at improving the reading and numeracy skills of senior high school students transitioning to college. Ched 7 said the initiative is intended to help prepare students for academic success as they enter higher education.

Ched 7 Executive Director Dr. Filomena T. Dayagbil said the celebration carries the theme ‘Achieving a Knowledge Economy Together for a Future-Ready Bagong Pilipinas. ’ Ched 7 reiterated its commitment to expanding educational opportunities through scholarships and student financial assistance programs under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda, aiming to help more Filipino students pursue and finish college education





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Commission On Higher Education In Central Visa Scholarship Programs Student-Centered Initiatives Bridging Health Breeding Numeracy And Development (BRHND) Project Reading And Numeracy Skills Student Financial Assistance Programs Bagong Pilipinas Agenda Higher Education In Central Visayas Student Success Knowledge Economy Future-Ready Philippines

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