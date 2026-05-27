CHED 7 Celebrates 32nd Anniversary with Focus on Scholarships and Bridging Projects

The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHED 7) marks its 32nd founding anniversary by highlighting scholarship programs and the Bridging, Health, Breeding, Numeracy and Development Project, all under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda to expand access to higher education and prepare students for the future workforce.

The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas ( Ched 7 ) is marking its 32nd founding anniversary with a month-long celebration running from May 18 through June.

The festivities highlight the agency's ongoing scholarship programs and student-centered initiatives, all aligned with the national Bagong Pilipinas agenda. A centerpiece of the anniversary is the Bridging, Health, Breeding, Numeracy and Development Project, a public-private partnership designed to bolster the reading and numeracy competencies of incoming college students.

Ched 7 Executive Director Filomena Dayagbil emphasized that the theme, Achieving a Knowledge Economy Together for a Future-Ready Bagong Pilipinas, reflects the agency's steadfast commitment to cultivating a knowledge-driven economy by adequately preparing students for the evolving demands of the future workforce. The agency discussed these programs during the May 26, 2026, episode of Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency, underscoring its mission to expand access to quality higher education across the region.

Through continuous strengthening of scholarship and student financial assistance programs, Ched 7 aims to empower more Filipino students to pursue and complete their college education. The Bridging, Health, Breeding, Numeracy and Development Project specifically targets senior high school graduates, helping them adjust to higher academic expectations and improving their prospects for success. Dayagbil reiterated that higher education institutions play a pivotal role in shaping resilient, future-ready graduates.

The anniversary serves as a platform to showcase partnerships, scholarships, and comprehensive student support systems that collectively strive to remove barriers to education. By focusing on foundational skills like literacy and numeracy, the agency addresses critical gaps that often hinder student progression. These efforts are instrumental in building a robust foundation for lifelong learning and employability.

Ultimately, Ched 7's initiatives represent a strategic investment in human capital, ensuring that Central Visayas remains competitive in a rapidly globalizing economy while fostering inclusive growth through education





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHED 7 Anniversary Scholarships Bridging Project Bagong Pilipinas Central Visayas Higher Education Numeracy Literacy Filomena Dayagbil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Offshore Music marks 10 years with docuseries - BusinessWorld OnlineINDEPENDENT record label Offshore Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a five-part documentary series chronicling its journey.

Read more »

Commission on Higher Education Launches Financial Assistance Program for Healthcare StudentsThe Commission on Higher Education (CHED) launched a financial assistance program for healthcare students completing mandatory clinical and field-based training, benefiting around 19,000 students nationwide.

Read more »

OWWA Announces Scholarship Program to Help OFWs Finish Engineering DegreesThe Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide scholarships under the Lifelong Learning Education Assistance Program for OFWs (LEAP-OFWs) to enable qualified workers in Saudi Arabia and other countries to complete their engineering degrees through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of CHED. The program aims to translate work experience into academic credit, improve career prospects and encourage return migration with higher qualifications.

Read more »

Ched 7 Marks 32nd Founding Anniversary with Scholarship Programs and Student-Centered InitiativesThe Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (Ched 7) celebrated its 32nd founding anniversary by highlighting scholarship programs and student-centered initiatives. The agency emphasized its commitment to expanding access to quality higher education in Central Visayas through various scholarship and financial assistance programs under its student-centered initiatives.

Read more »