CGL First Nations Limited Partnership secures economic interest in Coastal GasLink through TC Energy transaction, supported by $168 million loan guarantee from CILGC for 12 First Nations.

CGL First Nations Limited Partnership, an investment entity representing 12 First Nations along the Coastal GasLink corridor, has officially closed a landmark transaction. This deal grants participating First Nations an economic interest in the entity holding TC Energy Corporation's limited partner interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. The successful closing marks a pivotal moment for Indigenous economic participation in major Canadian infrastructure.

Transaction Structure and Financial Mechanism

The acquisition was facilitated by an approximately $168 million dollar loan guarantee provided by the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation. This financial instrument enabled the participating First Nations to secure the equity investment required to obtain their stake. The structured equity investment is designed to provide long-term, predictable financial returns associated with TC Energy's limited partner interest.

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This mechanism creates a sustainable source of economic benefits for the First Nations communities involved. The transaction demonstrates a collective approach to achieving economic participation, allowing the Nations to leverage their combined position for greater legacy benefits. The financial structure ensures that the investment is viable and provides a stable foundation for future revenue generation.

Leadership Roles and Stakeholder Positions

Corrina Leween, Director and Executive Committee member of CGL First Nations Limited Partnership, described the investment as a historic milestone and a new chapter in the relationship with Coastal GasLink. She emphasized that this achievement reflects years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects. Leween specifically honored the late Niilo Edwards, noting that his vision and leadership were instrumental in bringing the Nations together around this opportunity.

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Chief Priscilla Mueller, also a Director and Executive Committee member, stated that the investment focuses on ownership and self-determination. She expressed pride in reaching this milestone together, highlighting the goal of building a stronger economic future for subsequent generations. François Poirier, President and CEO of TC Energy, congratulated CGL First Nations Limited Partnership on completing the landmark transaction. He noted that bringing together 12 Nations reflects ambition and leadership in expanding Indigenous participation in major energy infrastructure.

Government Support and Economic Sovereignty

Kristan Straub, President and CEO of the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation, expressed pride in supporting CGL First Nations Limited Partnership. She stated that partnerships like this support a more inclusive approach to infrastructure development while enabling Indigenous Nations to share in long-term project benefits. Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, emphasized the need to build big things in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Hodgson explained that projects like Coastal GasLink help strengthen economic sovereignty, diversify trade, advance reconciliation, and secure Canada's place as a global energy superpower. He added that combining Indigenous economic participation with investment certainty is responsibly driving Canada's next generation of growth. Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, highlighted that economic reconciliation ensures Indigenous communities can own and benefit from major projects. He stated this investment will support 12 First Nations in acquiring an interest and deriving meaningful long-term benefits from one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects.

Community Impact and Professional Advisors

Champagne noted that unlocking Indigenous ownership in major projects creates opportunities to build long-term wealth and generate sustainable revenues. This advancement in Indigenous economic participation adds to a foundation for long-term prosperity for the participating Nations. Through ownership, First Nations communities can generate revenues to reinvest in priorities identified by their members.

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These priorities include housing, infrastructure, education, economic development, cultural revitalization, and community well-being. The transaction highlights the practical application of economic self-determination for generations to come. National Bank of Canada Capital Markets served as the financial advisor for CGL First Nations Limited Partnership. Gowling WLG LLP and Aird & Berlis LLP acted as legal counsels for the partnership.

For TC Energy, RBC Capital Markets acted as the financial advisor, while Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal counsel. These professional roles ensured the transaction was structured to meet the complex legal and financial requirements of all parties involved. The closing of this deal represents a significant step forward in the economic empowerment of the 12 participating First Nations.