Ceres buses in Cebu are transferring operations to the new Ayala Gatewalk Terminal in Mandaue City starting December 1, 2026. This phased move aims to reduce congestion at SM City Cebu.

The Cebu Provincial Government has issued a mandatory directive for Ceres bus operations to relocate from the Cebu North Bus Terminal to a new facility in Mandaue City. Passengers traveling to northern Cebu and neighboring provinces must prepare for the transition, which officially begins on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. This significant logistical shift affects the primary public transport provider in the region, altering boarding locations for thousands of daily commuters.

Phased Transition Timeline and Schedule

All Ceres buses operating roll-on/roll-off services for destinations such as Bantayan, Leyte, and Bacolod will transfer to the Ayala Gatewalk Terminal on the first day of December. For passengers on standard northern Cebu routes, the Cebu Provincial Government has implemented a split schedule to manage the disruption. Exactly 50 percent of northbound Ceres buses will move to Mandaue City on December 1, while the remaining half stays at the current terminal at SM City Cebu.

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This phased approach continues through the holiday season to ensure smooth operations. The remaining Ceres buses will complete their full transfer and cease operations at the SM City Cebu terminal on January 2, 2027. By January 3, 2027, all Ceres Liner services will have completely left the old terminal and will operate exclusively from the Ayala Gatewalk Terminal. Non-Ceres bus operators are not included in this transfer and will continue using the SM City Cebu terminal.

New Modern Transport Hub Infrastructure

The Ayala Gatewalk Terminal is part of Gatewalk Central, a major mixed-use estate developed jointly by Ayala Land and AboitizLand. Located in Mandaue City, the facility is situated approximately 1.1 kilometers away from the busy SM City Cebu terminal area. The new terminal is designed to function as a modern, integrated transport hub that improves the overall passenger experience.

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Vallacar Transit Inc., the parent company of Ceres Liner, serves as the backbone of provincial bus transportation across Cebu and the wider Visayas region. The iconic yellow buses operate vital routes to northern towns such as Danao, Bogo, Medellin, and Daanbantayan. Beyond mainland routes, Ceres operates essential RoRo inter-island services connecting Cebu to neighboring destinations like Bantayan Island, Leyte, and Bacolod in Negros Occidental.

Terminal Relocation History and Traffic Relief

The Cebu North Bus Terminal has undergone several relocations over the years to keep pace with Metro Cebu's rapid urban growth and traffic congestion. Originally situated in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, the terminal closed in 2020 following the expiration of its lease agreement. The Provincial Government transferred operations to an open-air parking lot beside SM City Cebu in Cebu City's North Reclamation Area in October 2020.

While the temporary setup in the North Reclamation Area provided an accessible stopover for commuters, it was largely viewed as a short-term solution. The location frequently experienced overcrowding, particularly during peak holiday travel and long weekends. Shifting Ceres operations to the Mandaue location aims to decongest the busy North Reclamation Area while positioning northbound buses closer to the main highways leading out of the metro.

Commuter Guidance and Holiday Travel Impact

Because December is the busiest travel month in the Philippines due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Cebu Provincial Government opted for a phased transition rather than an abrupt overnight move. The split schedule allows commuters, drivers, and terminal staff to gradually adjust to the new boarding procedures without paralyzing holiday transit. The government emphasized that this gradual shift is necessary to maintain mobility across the region.

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The advisory explicitly urges the public and passengers to coordinate directly with Ceres management and staff for accurate bus schedules. Travelers are advised to verify their departure points to avoid inconvenience during the upcoming holiday season. Once the full transfer concludes in January 2027, passengers will have two distinct hubs in close proximity: Ayala Gatewalk for Ceres buses and the SM City Cebu terminal for non-Ceres operators.