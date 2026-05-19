Century Properties Group Inc. Reports 5-Percent Increase in EBITDA but Falls Short on Net Income

The property developer, Century Properties Group Inc., reported a 5-percent increase in first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to P1.04 billion from P988 million in the same period last year due to disciplined cost management. Despite the increase in EBITDA, their net income after tax fell 6 percent to P446 million from P473 million in the comparable period in 2025, as higher interest expenses and taxes offset the operating performance gains.

Century Properties Group Inc. reported a 5-percent increase in first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ( EBITDA ) to P1.04 billion from P988 million in the same period last year due to disciplined cost management.

Gross profit margin improved to 48 percent from 46 percent in the prior period, the property developer said Tuesday. However, net income after tax for the first three months of 2026 fell 6 percent to P446 million from P473 million in the comparable period in 2025, as higher interest expenses and taxes offset the operating performance gains





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Century Properties Group Inc. EBITDA Net Income Gross Profit Margin First Quarter Property Developer

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