Central Visayas Regional Skills Olympics 2026 Opens to Find Next International Champion

The WorldSkills Philippines Central Visayas Regional Skills Olympics 2026 started on June 2 at Tesda 7 Compound in Cebu City, gathering provincial champions from Cebu and Bohol to compete in 17 skill categories for a chance to represent the Philippines globally.

The Central Visayas region has officially launched its search for the next international skills champion as the WorldSkills Philippines Central Visayas Regional Skills Olympics 2026 commenced on Tuesday, June 2, at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority ( Tesda ) 7 Compound in Lahug, Cebu City.

This three-day competition brings together the best young workers from the provinces of Cebu and Bohol, who have already proven their mettle in provincial contests. Gold medalists will earn the right to advance to the National Skills Olympics scheduled from July 27 to July 31 in Clark, Pampanga, where they will compete for slots in future international skills competitions, including the prestigious WorldSkills event.

Tesda 7 Regional Director Gamaliel Vicente Jr. emphasized that the participants represent the regions finest talent, having emerged victorious in their respective provincial competitions. Vicente stated that these competitors are not merely competing against each other but are striving to meet world standards. To earn gold medals and qualify for the national competition, contestants must achieve internationally recognized scoring benchmarks.

The competition features 17 skill categories, including electrical installation, electronics, fashion technology, ICT network infrastructure, industrial control, IT systems administration, mechatronics, restaurant services, software development, web technologies, and welding. Vicente expressed hope that Tesda 7 can produce more world-class competitors following the success of Bea G. Hermosura, a representative from Central Visayas who won a silver medal in Bakery at WorldSkills Asia 2025 and is set to represent the Philippines in the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai this September.

He underscored that the event transcends medals and rankings, focusing on instilling values such as discipline, teamwork, excellence, and camaraderie. Vicente also noted that the participation of a 16-year-old contestant could strengthen the regions chances in international competitions, where age limits often apply. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. encouraged the participants to continue honing their skills and urged more young people to consider technical-vocational education as a viable pathway to employment and entrepreneurship.

He highlighted that technical skills remain valuable despite the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as many competencies still require human expertise and cannot be easily replaced by automation. Archival added that skills development is crucial to Cebu Citys vision of becoming a smart and inclusive city by 2035, with a highly skilled workforce serving as a foundation for sustainable growth.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro echoed these sentiments, stating that technical-vocational education remains one of the strongest tools for creating opportunities and improving lives. She described the participants as the regions finest young talents in technical and vocational education and emphasized that they are helping shape the future workforce of Cebu and the country through their commitment to learning, discipline, and innovation.

Baricuatro also recognized the role of trainers, educators, industry partners, and parents in preparing the next generation of skilled workers for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. The Regional Skills Olympics will run until June 4, serving as a platform for young skilled workers to demonstrate their competencies while promoting technical-vocational education and workforce readiness in Central Visayas





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