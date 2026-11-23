Central Visayas reports 119 dengue deaths, a fivefold increase from 2025, overwhelming hospitals. Cebu and Bohol lead fatalities as LGUs debate outbreak declarations and mandatory cleanups.

Central Visayas is experiencing a severe health crisis with one hundred nineteen recorded dengue deaths between January one and November fourteen, twenty twenty-six. This figure represents a dramatic increase, surpassing the twenty-three total fatalities recorded for the entire previous year. The Department of Health Region seven confirmed that the region logged twenty-one thousand three hundred fifty-seven cases during this period, nearly double the ten thousand eight hundred eighty-one cases seen in twenty twenty-five.

Regional Fatality Hotspots and Case Breakdown

Dr. Van Phillip Baton, officer-in-charge of the DOH seven Local Health Support Division, identified specific geographic epicenters during a media interview on Monday, November twenty-third. Bohol province recorded the highest mortality rate with forty-two deaths from five thousand six hundred twenty-three cases. Cebu Province followed closely with forty deaths resulting from seven thousand eight hundred sixteen cases. Major urban centers also faced significant burdens, with Cebu City reporting four thousand seven hundred thirty-two cases and twenty-two deaths.

Also read Wolbachia Mosquitoes Show 69% Reduction in Dengue and Chikungunya in Brazilian Children

Lapu-Lapu City documented one thousand nine hundred sixty-eight cases alongside eight fatalities. Mandaue City reported one thousand two hundred eighteen cases and seven deaths according to regional data. The concentration of cases in these high-density areas places immense pressure on local medical infrastructure, forcing health officials to coordinate responses across multiple jurisdictions to manage the surge in patient admissions.

Provincial Hospitals Reach Critical Overcapacity

Cebu Provincial Health Officer Sheila Faciol confirmed that provincial hospitals remain critically over capacity as they simultaneously treat patients with dengue, influenza, and other infectious illnesses. Data from the Provincial Health Office covering the period through Friday, November twenty, shows that the province's fifty local government units recorded eight thousand eight hundred eighty-two cases and fifty-eight deaths. This represents a sharp escalation from the four thousand eight hundred nine cases and thirteen deaths logged in twenty twenty-five.

Advertisement

Talisay City led the provincial count with one thousand eight cases and six fatalities. Toledo City reported eight hundred ninety-three cases and three deaths. Other affected municipalities included Medellin with five hundred sixty-three cases, Minglanilla with four hundred sixty-six cases, Dalaguete with four hundred eight cases, and Consolacion with three hundred eighty-five cases. The spread across numerous municipalities indicates a widespread transmission pattern rather than isolated clusters.

Conflicting Views on Outbreak Declaration Protocols

Under the Local Government Code, the authority to declare a dengue outbreak rests with individual local government units rather than a centralized regional mandate. Dr. Baton emphasized that the decision depends on whether local health systems are overwhelmed, noting that the DOH does not set a fixed case threshold. Currently, the regional office has not received feedback from Cebu Province, Cebu City, Mandaue, or Lapu-Lapu regarding formal outbreak declarations.

Despite the lack of formal declarations, Mandaue City Councilor Kevin Cabahug filed Draft Resolution four hundred two twenty-six to mandate weekly cleanups across all twenty-seven barangays. This legislative push aims to reduce mosquito breeding sites through sustained community action. Baton clarified that while a declaration helps mobilize resources or justify a state of calamity, it is not a prerequisite for aggressive surveillance or immediate health interventions.

Environmental Shifts and Supply Chain Constraints

Environmental factors are accelerating transmission risks as warmer and more humid conditions speed up mosquito maturation. The projected El Nino climate phenomenon may cause households to store water in uncovered containers, creating ideal breeding grounds. Conversely, persistent rainfall contributes to stagnant water pools in low-lying areas. These environmental variables complicate containment efforts as local governments attempt to maintain community hygiene standards.

Advertisement

Dr. Baton warned that the rise in influenza-like illnesses in the second half of twenty twenty-six complicates patient management due to overlapping symptoms such as fever. Residents may mistake dengue for common flu and delay seeking care, or contract both illnesses sequentially. Supply chain limitations also impact response capabilities, as central office allocations resulted in lower volumes of larvicides, NS1 test kits, and misting chemicals compared to previous years, requiring local units to procure supplemental supplies independently.