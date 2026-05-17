Cenro-Panabo Conducts Rapid Assessment of Balite Cave for Ecotourism Conservation

The Cenro-Panabo City collaborated with partners to conduct a rapid assessment of Balite Cave in Barangay Aundanao, Island Garden City of Samal. They planned a management plan for the cave focusing on sustainable use of cave resources, with potential for controlled tourism.

Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Panabo City conducted a rapid assessment of Balite Cave in Barangay Aundanao , Island Garden City of Samal, to support conservation and long-term management efforts for the ecotourism site.

THE Cenro-Panabo and partners documented the cave's physical features, biodiversity, environmental conditions, and threats. They planned a management plan for the cave, focusing on biodiversity conservation, resource protection, environmental awareness, community participation, visitor management, and sustainable use of cave resources. Balite Cave is classified as a Class III cave under DENR Administrative Order No. 2024-08, with potential for controlled tourism. The Island Garden City of Samal is known for its ecotourism attractions and cave systems





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Balite Cave Rapid Assessment Community Environment And Natural Resources Of Community Participation Community Environment And Natural Resources Of Barangay Aundanao Island Garden City Of Samal Geological Environment Ecotourism Cave Systems Diving Sites Protected Marine Environment Class III Caves Eco-Friendly Activities Eltec 2012

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