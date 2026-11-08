Cempaka intensifies into typhoon, to enter PAR and be named Samuel

Typhoon Cempaka has intensified outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is forecast to enter PAR on Monday morning, when it will be locally named Samuel, PAGASA said.

Tropical Storm Cempaka has intensified into a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), PAGASA said Sunday in its 5 p.m. bulletin. According to the state weather bureau, as of 4 p.m., Cempaka was estimated outside PAR at 1,600 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

While moving west-northwestward, the bureau said it had maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kilometers per hour. PAGASA also reported that the typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Cempaka is forecast to move generally west-northwestward until it enters PAR by morning of November 9 and will be locally named Samuel. Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka may enter PAR on Sunday evening or early Monday.

Also read Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka Strengthens Outside PAR as Cebuans Brace for Rough Seas

Typhoon Cempaka Enters PAR

Once inside PAR, the bureau said the typhoon is expected to turn north-northeastward by Monday afternoon, then exit PAR by Monday evening or Tuesday early morning. The typhoon will remain over the Philippine Sea, far from land, and is not expected to directly affect the weather or sea conditions in the country.

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However, due to the Northeast Monsoon, moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon within the next 24 hours, the bureau noted. Very rough seas may affect the seaboards of Northern Luzon from Tuesday, November 10, onwards and a Gale Warning will likely be issued by tomorrow, it added.

PAGASA weather specialist Castañeda-Carpio said that light to moderate rains were possible in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, as well as several parts of the Cordillera Administrative Region and other parts of Cagayan Valley due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will be cloudy, Castañeda-Carpio added. She also said the chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region is high.

Public Advised to Monitor Typhoon Cempaka

PAGASA advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices to continue monitoring for updates related to Typhoon Cempaka.