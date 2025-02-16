Cement Traders Push Back Against DTI Investigation on Imports

A group of cement traders in the Philippines has criticized the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) investigation into the impact of increasing cement imports on the local industry, arguing that the probe is unnecessary and could lead to higher prices. The traders attributed the rise in imports to the pandemic period and claimed that a portion of imported cement is used as raw material for local production, undergoing strict quality control checks before being sold. They also pointed to expansions within the local industry, including increased production capacity by both CeMAP and non-CeMAP members, as contributing factors to the import surge.

A group of cement traders has expressed concern over the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) investigation into the impact of increasing cement imports on the local industry. In a position paper submitted to the DTI, the traders, including Cohaco Merchandizing & Development Corp., Fortem Cement Corp., NGC Land Corp., Pabaza Import and Export Inc., and Philcement Corp., argued that the investigation is unnecessary and counterproductive.

They attributed the rise in imports to the pandemic period, when local production was reduced due to quarantine restrictions. \The traders pointed out that imports declined by 2.89 percent to 6.695 million metric tons (MMT) in 2022 after a surge during the pandemic. However, foreign shipments rose by 4.74 percent to 7.013 MMT in 2023 and are estimated to have further grown by 4.96 percent to 7.361 MMT in 2024. Despite this increase, the group maintains that it does not warrant the imposition of safeguard measures under World Trade Organization (WTO) standards. \While acknowledging the modest increase in cement imports, the traders argued that the figures do not accurately reflect the volume of imported cement sold in the Philippine market. They explained that a portion of imported cement is used as raw material for local production. They also emphasized that all imported cement undergoes stringent quality control checks before being sold in the Philippines, with each shipment undergoing at least two rounds of testing conducted by DTI-accredited laboratories. The group further claimed that the decline in local cement production is due to expansions within the industry, with both CeMAP and non-CeMAP members increasing their production capacity. For instance, Eagle Cement Corp. boosted its Bulacan facility with an additional production capacity of 1.5 MMT, and non-CeMAP members opened six new cement plants, including in Cebu and Davao. The traders concluded that the increase in importation is not due to a surge warranting safeguard measures, but rather a consequence of reduced domestic production coupled with the necessity to meet ongoing demand





