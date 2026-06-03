Celebrity Parents Celebrate Children's Academic Achievements and Graduation Honors

Filipino celebrities share heartfelt messages applauding their children's academic success, including multiple honors, awards, and graduation milestones across various educational levels.

Several Filipino celebrity parents are celebrating the academic achievements of their children, from college graduations with honors to elementary school distinctions. Kim Atienza proudly announced on Instagram that his wife, Felicia, earned her second master's degree.

He also highlighted that their daughter, Eliana, received the Elaine Simon Award for social justice and contributions to the Pennsylvania community. Eliana's four-year journey at the University of Pennsylvania was challenging, but her passion, persistence, and resilience helped her succeed. Ogie Diaz shared an emotional message after his 22-year-old daughter, Godhie, graduated as a Medical Technology student. Godhie graduated cum laude, received the Faculty of Pharmacy Award, and the Manuel L. Quezon Leadership Award at the college level.

Ogie recalled his daughter's long dream of graduating with honors so her parents could join her onstage, expressing immense joy and pride. Joko Diaz celebrated his daughter, Priscilla Ashley Diaz, who completed a degree in AB Behavioral Sciences major in Organizational and Social Systems Development from De La Salle University. Ashley graduated cum laude and earned the Excellence in Thesis Award.

Glydel Mercado and Tonton Gutierrez congratulated their daughter, Aneeza Gutierrez, for graduating from the SP Jain School of Global Management while earning Dean's Lister recognition. Glydel praised her daughter's hard work, dedication, and perseverance on Instagram, expressing pride and looking forward to a bright future. Wowie de Guzman celebrated his daughter, Alexandra Rafaelle, who graduated from Grade 6 with High Honors from Bridgeport Montessori Inc. in Lubao, Pampanga.

He shared photos from the ceremony, marking another milestone in her academic excellence





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Celebrity Parents Graduation Academic Honors Cum Laude Awards Kim Atienza Ogie Diaz Joko Diaz Glydel Mercado Tonton Gutierrez Wowie De Guzman University Of Pennsylvania De La Salle University SP Jain School Of Global Management

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