Cebu Typhoon Tino Anniversary: Recovery Hurdles and Housing Crisis

One year after Typhoon Tino devastated Cebu, survivors face ongoing housing challenges while the provincial government navigates a P11 billion recovery plan and delayed national funding.

Residents across Liloan and Compostela in Cebu marked the first anniversary of Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2026, with a penitential walk from Cotcot Gymnasium to Tiltilon Elementary School. The solemn procession was followed by an early morning Mass commemorating the disaster that struck exactly one year prior on November 3, 2025.

Gina Paumba Losses and Aid Challenges

Gina Paumba, a resident of Talisay City, lost her home and over twenty years of family history when Typhoon Tino caused significant flooding along the Mananga River. Her family had lived in Sitio Bogo, Camp 4, since 2005, making this the most dangerous flood they had ever witnessed. When the river swelled on the afternoon of November 3, 2025, neighbors were advised to evacuate, but Paumba's family stayed to watch their belongings until the ground beneath their house finally caved in.

Also read A Year Later, The Scars Remain: Metro Cebu Flood Recovery and Prevention

The destruction erased seven years of building a home that Paumba intended to pass down to her grandchildren. She now lives in a makeshift structure built from scrap materials and supplies provided through various aid channels. The family received P10,000 from the National Housing Authority, P8,000 in cash aid from the Talisay City government, and a P5,000 donation from a private foundation.

Despite gratitude for the assistance, Paumba highlighted the financial impossibility of recovery for her family of ten. As rag makers earning approximately P12 per rag, their current income cannot cover the total value of what was lost overnight during the storm surge.

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Provincial Recovery Infrastructure Plans

Data from the Cebu provincial government indicates that Typhoon Tino resulted in 143 fatalities and left 45 people missing. The storm damaged around 160,000 houses, 22 bridges, and 28 roads across the region. Cebu Provincial Planning and Development Officer Elizar Sabinay Jr. stated that the province is gradually recovering, with a specific focus on rebuilding public infrastructure under direct provincial control.

Sabinay emphasized that schools are among the top priorities for reconstruction because these buildings also serve as evacuation centers. The planning officer shared that the province is exploring the development of existing schools into smart classrooms equipped with solar-powered systems and independent water catchment infrastructure to enhance resilience against future disasters.

Housing Displacement and Funding Delays

The recurring challenge identified by Sabinay is how to house the remaining displaced residents due to constraints like flood plain recovery, river easements, urban congestion, and distance to social services. These factors limit where local governments can establish new resettlement areas without compromising safety or accessibility.

Sabinay noted that the province's current role involves securing commitments from national department secretaries, yet the actual release of funding remains at only ten percent of those commitments. For a full recovery, the province requires at least P11 billion to fund roads, bridges, slope protection structures, health centers, and schools.

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Ongoing Support and Survivor Protests

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported providing around P21.98 million worth of food and non-food items to affected communities. Additionally, the office allocated P142.25 million in financial assistance for more than 14,000 displaced families to support immediate needs during the transition period.

On the first anniversary of the disaster, survivors held a protest highlighting ongoing issues of government neglect and demanding justice for the victims. The demonstration underscored the gap between official recovery metrics and the lived reality of families who have not yet regained stability one year after the typhoon.