Cebu taxi group sues LTFRB over electric vehicle slot allocation

The United Cebu Taxi Operators Association has filed a petition seeking to block a LTFRB circular that earmarks one thousand slots for electric vehicle taxis, alleging lack of due process and favoritism toward foreign operators.

Members of the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association have filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition together with an application for a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction against officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The petition lists the chairperson of the LTFRB, Vigor D. Mendoza II, board member Engineer Isagani M. Victorio, and attorney Sherwin D. Bizconde who signed the controversial memorandum circular numbered 2026‑037 issued on May 14 2026. The circular allocated one thousand slots for electric vehicle taxis and announced that applications would be accepted beginning May 21.

The association argues that the measure is unfair to local taxi operators and appears to favour foreign operators managing electric vehicles in the Metro Cebu area. According to the association's counsel Rey Gealon the LTFRB acted without due process. The group stresses that it does not oppose the introduction of electric vehicles but demands that any allocation be preceded by a public hearing, thorough consultation with local taxi operators and proper notification to the local government unit.

Gealon told reporters on Tuesday May 26 2026 that the LTFRB cannot simply open the slots and leave local operators without the chance to apply. He warned that the current approach could deprive many drivers of a viable source of income. Local transport operator Dolores Corominas echoed the concerns, saying the LTFRB's actions limit the livelihood opportunities for home‑based operators.

Aldrin Racaza a driver for Ken Taxi noted that the increasing number of taxis has intensified competition and reduced earnings for many. The association has requested a formal response from the regulatory board but has not yet received an official statement despite repeated attempts to make contact. The legal filing seeks to halt the implementation of the circular until a transparent process is conducted that includes all stakeholders.

It also asks the court to order the LTFRB to hold a public hearing, to publish clear guidelines on the allocation of electric vehicle slots and to ensure that local operators are given priority consideration. If the court grants the injunction the LTFRB would be required to suspend any further processing of applications for the electric vehicle slots and to revisit the policy in compliance with existing transportation statutes.

The case highlights the growing tension between traditional taxi operators and regulatory bodies as the Philippines accelerates its shift toward greener transportation solutions. While the government promotes electric vehicles as part of its climate agenda, the rollout of such programs must balance environmental goals with the economic realities of drivers who rely on conventional taxis for their daily earnings.

Observers note that similar disputes have arisen in other regions where rapid adoption of electric vehicle fleets has been perceived to marginalise existing transport workers. The outcome of the legal challenge could set a precedent for how future electric mobility initiatives are introduced across the country.

The United Cebu Taxi Operators Association remains prepared to pursue all legal avenues to protect the interests of its members and to ensure that any transition to electric taxis is conducted in a fair, inclusive and legally sound manner





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Cebu Taxi Operators Association LTFRB Electric Vehicle Taxis Legal Injunction Transport Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu Governor Establishes Emergency Committee to Tackle Disaster and CrisisCebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has established a task force to address disasters and make decisions on disaster relief in Cebu

Read more »

Cebu, duna nay bag-ong basehan sa buhis sa yuta sugod sa 2028Nahuman na sa Cebu Provincial Assessment Office (CPAO) ang duha ka tuig nga scientific study nga nag-analisar sa mga datos sa halin sa rehiyon gikan sa 2020 han

Read more »

Cebu City Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage Amid Mounting Challenges and Budget ConcernsThe Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has confirmed a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in Cebu City, caused by reduced budget allocations and increasing demand due to an intensified immunization campaign.

Read more »

Cebu, Bohol battle high hiv burdenSummaryCentral Visayas, now comprising Cebu and Bohol, recorded 12,137 cumulative HIV cases from 1984 through March 2026, representing seven percent of the nati

Read more »