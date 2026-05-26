Cebu Students React to Alleged Constitutional Amendments

The article discusses the reactions of students in Cebu to alleged proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution, including lowering the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates, extending presidential terms, and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections.

STUDENTS in Cebu expressed mixed reactions over alleged proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution following claims raised by Senator Imee Marcos during a plenary session.

Several students shared their opinions on the alleged constitutional amendments, which reportedly include lowering the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates to 35 years old, extending presidential terms until 2031, and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections. Some students opposed the supposed amendments, arguing that the changes may benefit politicians more than the Filipino public.

However, another student believed that constitutional amendments could still bring reforms to the country. Despite their differing opinions, the students agreed that any proposed constitutional changes should prioritize the welfare of Filipinos and uphold transparency in governance. Cha-cha has long been a controversial issue in the Philippines, with supporters saying it could bring political and economic reforms, while critics warning it may be used to weaken democratic safeguards





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Constitutional Amendments Senator Imee Marcos Cha-Cha Political Reforms Economic Reforms Democratic Safeguards Transparency In Governance Cebu Students Minimum Age Requirement For Presidential Candi Presidential Terms Presidential Elections

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