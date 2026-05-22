Cebu Solutionsfest 2026: Open-Innovation Competition for Practical Solutions to Urban Problems

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, an open-innovation competition inviting citizens to develop practical, technology-driven solutions to Cebu City's long-standing urban and public problems.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026 , an open-innovation competition inviting citizens to develop practical, technology-driven solutions for Cebu City 's long-standing urban and public problems.

Based on problem briefs from city departments, participants will compete across separate Student and Open tracks, vying for a total prize pool of 100,000 pesos per track funded through a city resolution. Submissions remain open until May 31, with winning teams entering a 90-day adoption pipeline to facilitate potential pilot discussions, agency referrals, and industry partnerships for their solutions.

Perennial problems in Cebu City such as flooding, garbage management, traffic congestion, and inefficient public systems may soon become the focus of citizen-driven solutions through a new innovation initiative. The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), through Cebu Business Month 2026, officially launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, an open-innovation competition inviting students, startups, freelancers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and independent innovators to develop practical solutions to real problems identified by the City Government and other sectors





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Cebu Solutionsfest 2026 Open-Innovation Competition Practical Solutions Urban Problems Cebu City Technology-Driven Solutions

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