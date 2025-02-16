Cebu Security Agency Owner Convicted of Estafa for Failing to Remit SSS Contributions

A security agency owner in Cebu City was found guilty of estafa for not remitting her former employee's Social Security System (SSS) contributions. The court found her liable for violating the Revised Penal Code and highlighted the legal obligation of employers to remit employees' SSS contributions on time.

An owner of a security agency in Cebu City, Philippines, has been found guilty of estafa for failing to remit the Social Security System ( SSS ) contributions of one of her former employees. The Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 1 in Mandaue City, Cebu, convicted Arne Sarsalejo, owner of Sarsalejo Security Agency, of violating Article 315, Paragraph 1(b), of the Revised Penal Code.

Judge Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang, presiding judge of the MTCC, stated in her January 9, 2025, decision that this ruling serves as a reminder that employers have a responsibility to act ethically and transparently in their financial dealings. Sarsalejo was sued by her former employee, Rodel Paburada, who alleged that his SSS contributions were not remitted despite deductions from his salary. Paburada claimed that a total of P4,525 in SSS contributions remained unpaid for the periods of March-August 2019, November-December 2020, January 2021, April 2021, October 2021, March 2022, and April 2022. The court emphasized that employers are legally obligated to remit their employees' SSS contributions within the specified timeframe.Failing to remit these contributions within 30 days of deduction can be considered misappropriation under the SSS Law (Republic Act 11199). Judge Maniwang stated in her decision that by failing to remit the contributions despite deducting them from the employee's salary, the employer is presumed to have misused the deducted amount, causing harm and disadvantage to the employee. Sarsalejo's lawyer, Vince Roel Tabuñag, stated that they intend to appeal the MTCC decision to the Regional Trial Court. Tabuñag expressed confidence that the MTCC decision would be overturned, citing similar outcomes in the previous 20 cases filed against his client, where the RTC only imposed fines as penalties.





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ESTAFA SSS CONTRIBUTIONS EMPLOYER CEBU CITY

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu Province Donates P33 Million to Cebu City for Sinulog FestivalGovernor Gwendolyn Garcia handed over a P33 million check to Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Friday, January 17, 2025, for the 2025 Sinulog Festival. This donation comes after previous questions raised by the Cebu City Council regarding the province's financial assistance to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) in previous years. Governor Garcia emphasized the province's commitment to supporting the festival and the city's efforts to bring it back to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Mayor Garcia expressed gratitude for the province's support. Meanwhile, 18 Cebu City-based contingents have received their subsidies from the city government, and both city and provincial contingents have received financial support. The Sinulog Foundation Inc. also distributed financial assistance to various agencies involved in the festival's preparation and security.

Read more »

Cebu City Government Pushes for Completion of Cebu City Medical CenterThe Cebu City Government is accelerating the completion of the unfinished Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), particularly the interior portions of the final three to six floors. After a new contractor was awarded the project, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that the re-bidding process had reached the post-qualification stage. Although the winning bidder will be revealed next week, Garcia expressed his commitment to holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the end of February to demonstrate the city's seriousness in finishing the hospital. \\The mayor also plans to inaugurate each completed floor for public use. The project faced delays due to contract termination with the previous contractor in 2022. The city government has saved around P700 million from the terminated contract, which will be used to complete the remaining work. However, the City Council raised concerns regarding the re-bidding process due to incomplete plans and documents. Garcia urged the council to approve the tripartite agreement for the allocation of P205 million from private donors for the final three to six floors, currently managed by the Cebu Medical Society (CMS). Garcia requested the CMS to consider transferring the funds to the city government for efficient project management.

Read more »

Cebu Pacific Expands Seat Capacity in Cebu by 51.6%Budget carrier Cebu Pacific reported a 51.6% year-on-year increase in seat capacity for flights to and from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in January. This growth follows a double-digit increase in flights from the gateway during the month. Cebu Pacific increased its flights to and from Cebu by 34.7% to 4,824, resulting in a 51.6% rise in seat capacity to over 717,000 seats for January. The airline attributed this growth to the strong demand for affordable air travel in Central Visayas.

Read more »

Security Agency Representatives Appear Before PNP in Sampaguita Vendor AltercationRepresentatives from the security agency involved in the December 2024 altercation between a Sampaguita vendor and a security guard appeared before the Philippine National Police (PNP) as part of the ongoing investigation. The Civil Security Group (CSG) confirmed the appearance and stated that they are awaiting an official report for further updates. An administrative investigation has been initiated against the security guard, with SOSIA examining potential liabilities for both the guard and the agency.

Read more »

Trump revokes security clearances for Biden’s top diplomat, security officialThe move comes a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings

Read more »

4Ps members urged to join SSSThe Department of Social Welfare and Development renewed its call for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to become members of

Read more »