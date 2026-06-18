Cebu Provincial Government Repurposes 17,000 Notebooks to Comply with Anti-Epal Policy

The Cebu Provincial Government is repurposing 17,000 leftover notebooks from the previous administration by covering images of former officials with stickers bearing the Cebu Province logo, in compliance with DILG's anti-epal policy. The notebooks are part of a P370-million school supply distribution program for over one million students. The initiative ensures that public funds are used for education rather than political self-promotion.

The Cebu Provincial Government is taking steps to comply with the national anti-epal policy by repurposing 17,000 leftover notebooks from the previous administration. These notebooks originally featured images of former political officials, including ex-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and members of the Provincial Board.

To meet the requirements of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular 2026-006, which prohibits the display of politicians names, images, or likenesses on government-funded items, the province has covered these images with stickers bearing the Cebu Province logo. The stickers also include spaces for students names, grades, and sections. The back covers of the notebooks contain educational materials such as shapes and numbers for younger learners and multiplication tables for older students.

This initiative is part of a larger P370-million school supply distribution program targeting over one million students across the province. The program includes a wide range of items: crayons, pencils, rulers, writing pads, erasers, notebooks, composition notebooks, intermediate pads, plastic envelopes, tumblers, and stainless steel tumblers. For Kindergarten to Grade 3, over 300,000 sets will be distributed, each containing crayons, pencils, rulers, writing pads, and erasers, with Grade 3 pupils also receiving a bag.

For Grades 4 to 10, more than 700,000 sets will include writing notebooks, composition notebooks, intermediate pads, plastic envelopes, and 500-milliliter tumblers. Senior high school students in Grades 11 and 12 will receive yellow pads, composition notebooks, plastic envelopes, ballpens, and 500-milliliter stainless steel tumblers. Provincial School Board Focal Person Christopher Baricuatro stated that the main instruction from Governor Pam Baricuatro is that students should focus on their studies rather than looking at pictures.

He emphasized that the supplies are funded by taxpayers and not by politicians personal funds. Compliance with the anti-epal policy ensures that public funds are used for community welfare and service delivery rather than political self-promotion. The Municipality of Consolacion will be the first local government unit to receive the supplies, depending on the delivery schedule of suppliers. The Provincial Capitol expects to complete deliveries to LGU and non-LGU school boards, including those in component cities, before August.

LGUs will be allowed to pick up the supplies directly for distribution to schools to streamline logistics. This repurposing effort not only complies with the law but also demonstrates the provinces commitment to ethical governance and the proper use of public resources. The school supply program is expected to benefit over one million students, providing them with essential tools for learning without any political branding.

By covering the images of former officials, the province is ensuring that the focus remains on education and not on political personalities. The initiative has been praised by some as a positive step towards depoliticizing government aid programs. The Cebu Provincial Government continues to prioritize transparency and accountability in its projects, setting an example for other local government units to follow.

The delivery of school supplies is being closely monitored to ensure timely distribution before the start of the school year. Baricuatro also noted that the Capitol is working closely with suppliers to address any logistical challenges. The program reflects the provincial governments dedication to improving educational outcomes for all students in Cebu





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Cebu Provincial Government Anti-Epal Policy School Supplies Repurposing Notebooks DILG Memorandum

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