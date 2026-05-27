Cebu Provincial Board Formalizes Toilet Stop Partnership Program

The Cebu Provincial Board has formalized the Toilet Stop Partnership Program, aiming to enhance the travel experience for both commuters and tourists. The program will establish a network of accessible, clean, and properly-maintained restroom facilities across the province through a public-private partnership.

Aiming to enhance the travel experience for both commuters and tourists, Cebu Provincial Board has formalized the Toilet Stop Partnership Program . The program aims to establish a network of accessible, clean, and properly-maintained restroom facilities across the province through a public-private partnership .

Cebu Provincial Tourism Office head Rowena Montecillo described restroom accessibility as a perennial problem affecting both tourism frontliners and visitors across the province. She acknowledged the long-standing comfort concerns faced by tourism workers and travelers. The immediate next step will involve signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with selected private establishments, followed by initial improvements and supplies to make the facilities operational.

Under the proposed non-commercial and non-exclusive arrangement, selected private establishments will open their restroom facilities to tourists and the general public. The Province will also offer technical guidance on sanitation standards, visitor management, and accessibility compliance to ensure the facilities meet the expectations of local and international travelers. Management of the project involves active roles from both the Provincial Engineering and Provincial General Services offices. Information regarding the program will be distributed directly to visitors arriving in the province.

This effort coincides with the upcoming Tourist Assistant Counters at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The initiative will settle two counters stationed at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 that will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving as the primary agent for disseminating restroom directories and providing general travel assistance to incoming tourists.

Toilet Stop locations for the North area include: Seaoil Gas Station in Poblacion, Daanbantayan; ARC Fuel in Purok Upo Hagnaya, San Remigio; Shell Gas Station in Dakit, Bogo City; The Bastap Food & Grill in Bastap, Carmen; Shell Gas Station in Hika Poblacion Compostela; Compostela Boardwalk Plaza in Public Market, Boardwalk, Carmen; Shell Gas Station in Labogon, Mandaue City; Shell Gas Station in Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City; and Lapu-Lapu Shrine in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

For the South region, Toilet stop locations include: Vanz Gas Station in Laqunde, Oslob; SOS Ceres Stop in Talaga, Argao; RM Shoppee Gas in Poblacion, Sibonga; Shell Gas Station in South Poblacion, Naga City; Fill It Up in Dakit, Barili; Three L & Sons Gasoline Station in Bonbon, Aloguinsan; JAS Trading & General Merchandise in Luray II, Toledo City; JBY Fuel in Prenza, Balamban; and Shell Gas Station in Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City. This province-wide initiative stemmed from a directive by Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier this year to secure reliable public conveniences for commuters.

The program operates independently from the Department of Tourism's national Tourist Rest Areas. Instead, it serves to complement the province's own Capitol-funded rest stops, branded as Hapitanan sa Sugbo, the first site of which is already operational





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Cebu Provincial Board Toilet Stop Partnership Program Public-Private Partnership Restroom Facilities Tourism Travel Experience

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