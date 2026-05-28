Cebu Province to Open Specialized Mental Health Facility for Violence Survivors

Cebu Province is integrating mental health and trauma recovery services into 'Balay ni Neneng', a planned facility for women and children survivors of violence. The facility will offer psychiatric medication, play and art therapy, and secure medical supplies, with plans to establish help desks at major transportation terminals to boost anti-trafficking efforts.

Cebu Province is set to revolutionize mental health care and trauma recovery services for women and children survivors of violence with the establishment of 'Balay ni Neneng', a specialized facility.

The Provincial Health Office, under the leadership of Chief Shiela Faciol, has outlined a comprehensive medical and mental health framework for the facility. This includes psychiatric medication, play and art therapy, and secure medical supplies. While partnerships with external psychologists are still in the works, the province has already ensured the availability of essential medicines for mental illness, anxiety, and depression.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art 'smart houses', each accommodating eight to ten survivors and equipped with dining areas, kitchens, and administrative offices. To further bolster anti-trafficking efforts, help desks and expanded referral systems will be established at major transportation terminals across Cebu. The official launch date for Balay ni Neneng is yet to be announced





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Mental Health Trauma Recovery Violence Survivors Balay Ni Neneng Cebu Province

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