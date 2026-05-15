Cebu Province Reports Significant Growth in Fisheries Production for 2025

Cebu's total fisheries output rose by over 8 percent in 2025, driven by a strong recovery in municipal and commercial fishing sectors, despite a dip in aquaculture.

The province of Cebu has witnessed a notable surge in its fisheries sector, with total production climbing to over 36,500 metric tons in 2025. This represents a healthy growth of 8.33 percent compared to the 33,774.15 metric tons recorded during the previous year.

According to a preliminary report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on April 27, 2026, the upward trend was primarily propelled by a strong recovery within the commercial and marine municipal fishing subsectors. These two areas effectively overcame previous declines to become the primary engines of growth for the local fishing industry, showcasing the resilience of Cebu's maritime resources and the adaptability of its local fishing communities.

This increase signifies a broader recovery in the region's ability to harvest aquatic resources efficiently and sustainably. Marine municipal fisheries continued to hold the title of the largest volume contributor to the province's overall output. This subsector grew by 21.10 percent, reaching a total of 18,533.77 metric tons. In terms of share, it accounted for approximately 50.66 percent of Cebu's total fisheries production in 2025.

The rebound was largely attributed to massive production spikes in several key fish varieties. Anchovies, known locally as dilis, saw an extraordinary increase of 1,334.26 percent, jumping from 340 metric tons in 2024 to 4,876.47 metric tons. Similarly, siganid or samaral experienced a surge of 1,042.24 percent, totaling 2,186.01 metric tons.

Other species like Indian mackerel, or alumahan, grew by 52.57 percent to 2,008.62 metric tons, while Bali sardinella, known as tamban, increased by 304.93 percent to reach 1,610.49 metric tons. However, it was not a universal increase, as the production of big-eyed scad or matangbaka fell by 59.75 percent to 1,420.67 metric tons, suggesting a shift in the availability of species or market demand.

Municipal fisheries are defined as activities occurring within 15 kilometers of the shoreline using small boats of three gross tons or less, and these figures were captured via the Quarterly Municipal Fisheries Survey. The commercial fisheries subsector also demonstrated positive momentum, further strengthening its role in the regional economy. Production in this area rose by 17.70 percent, moving from 8,191.79 metric tons in 2024 to 9,641.69 metric tons in 2025.

Fimbriated sardines, referred to as tunsoy, were the dominant species in this category, producing 2,543.06 metric tons. Roundscad, or galunggong, followed as the second most produced species, with an output increase of 28.90 percent, totaling 1,970.35 metric tons. Commercial fishing differs from municipal fishing as it involves operations in deeper waters beyond 15 kilometers from the coast, utilizing larger vessels exceeding three gross tons and employing mechanized methods and synthetic fiber nets.

These figures were meticulously tracked through the Quarterly Commercial Fisheries Survey, which monitors both volume and pricing at commercial landing centers. Despite the success in the wild-capture sectors, the aquaculture industry faced a challenging year. Production declined by 18.16 percent, dropping to 8,405.42 metric tons from 10,270.23 metric tons in the previous year. A significant portion of this decline was due to brackishwater fishponds, which saw a sharp drop of 45.72 percent to 3,402.18 metric tons.

There were some bright spots, however, as seaweed production grew by 20.84 percent to 3,462.13 metric tons. Freshwater fishponds also showed an impressive growth rate of 70.39 percent, although their total volume remained modest at 48.63 metric tons. Aquaculture encompasses the farming of aquatic species in controlled environments such as pens, cages, and ponds.

Finally, inland municipal fisheries—which involve fishing in rivers and lakes—continued their downward trend, falling by 31.83 percent to a mere 5.44 metric tons. The Philippine Statistics Authority noted that while this sector is declining, its overall contribution to the province's total fisheries output remains minimal. This comprehensive data underscores a shifting landscape in Cebu's aquatic production, where wild-capture recovery is currently offsetting losses in farmed fisheries





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cebu Fisheries Philippine Statistics Authority Marine Municipal Fishing Commercial Fishing Aquaculture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comelec: Losing bets in 2025 polls can now be appointed to gov’t postComelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia (Photo by Comelec/Viber) MANILA, Philippines — Losing candidates in the May 2025 midterm elections may now be appointed to any government position

Read more »

Cebu City hits brakes on Binaliw landfill reopening despite official green lightMayor Archival delays Binaliw landfill return for safety reviews following a January disaster that killed 36, despite DENR approval.

Read more »

Filipino Family Hunger Increase to 23.2%The number of Filipino families experiencing involuntary hunger reached a new high of 23.2% in the past three months, up 3.1 percentage points compared to November 2025 and the highest level since March 2025. The Visayas recorded the highest hunger incidence at 28%, followed by Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, and Mindanao.

Read more »

Philippine Investment Promotion Agencies Approved Foreign Commitments Increase, But Remain LowPreliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows that foreign commitments approved by the country's investment promotion agencies (IPAs) reached P42.64 billion in the January-to-March period, higher than the revised P27.99 billion logged in the same quarter in 2025. However, this was the lowest level in four quarters, or since the P27.99 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Read more »