Cebu Province Approves P500 Million Budget For Amping Sugbo Crisis Aid Program

Cebu Province seeks P500M for Amping Sugbo to expand legal, food, and medical aid. Governor Pamela Baricuatro launches enhanced crisis assistance with faster processing times.

Cebu Province is aggressively expanding its local social safety net by proposing a P500 million budget for its crisis assistance program in 2027. This financial allocation represents a significant increase from the P300 million approved for the current year. The additional funding is designated to support critical services, including daily hot meals, family food packs, and specialized legal aid for vulnerable citizens.

Launch Of Amping Sugbo Initiative

Governor Pamela Baricuatro officially launched the renamed Assistance to the Marginalized for a People-centered, Inclusive and Nurturing Governance (Amping) Sugbo on Monday, November 9, 2026. The ceremony took place at the Capitol Social Hall in Cebu City. Provincial Planning and Development Office head Elizar Sabinay Jr. confirmed that the proposed P200 million increase in funding is subject to final approval by the Provincial Board during upcoming budget deliberations.

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The rebranding from the former Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) to Amping Sugbo is intended to clarify the Province of Cebu's direct responsibility for the program and its associated funds. This program operates entirely separately from the national AICS initiative administered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The name change underscores the local government's commitment to providing a distinct, locally-funded support system for residents in distress.

Streamlined Processing And New Locations

Elizar Sabinay Jr. highlighted that residents can now apply for assistance at desks located within the province's four provincial hospitals and twelve district hospitals. This decentralization eliminates the need for applicants to travel all the way to the Capitol for initial processing. Social workers conduct daily assessments, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these various sites.

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The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office continues to accept applications directly at the Capitol as well. A major improvement under the new Amping Sugbo framework is the accelerated timeline for aid distribution. Guarantee letters are now issued on the same day as the assessment, and approved assistance checks are released within 21 working days. This is a drastic reduction from the previous processing period, which often took up to three months.

Surge In Demand And Pilot Results

Since the pilot-testing of the expanded program began in May 2026, monthly applications have seen a dramatic rise. Elizar Sabinay Jr. reported that the number of applications increased from 200, to 300, and has now stabilized around 1,200 to 1,300 per month. To support these growing numbers, the Province has established agreements with 16 private hospitals. These partnerships allow patients to be admitted while their guarantee letters are being processed, ensuring no one is denied urgent care due to administrative delays.

Elaborate Coverage And Eligibility Rules

Capitol Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan detailed the extensive scope of Amping Sugbo, which covers hospitalization, medicines, laboratory procedures, dialysis, chemotherapy, and burial expenses. The program also provides support for education, transportation, food, psychosocial counseling, and legal assistance. Catalan emphasized that assistance must be not only available but also accessible, timely, responsive, and compassionate.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. noted that assistance averages around P25,000 per application, with the final amount depending on the applicant's specific needs and the social worker's assessment. Applicants must be residents of Cebu Province and undergo assessment by social workers. Residents of Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City are excluded from this program because these highly urbanized cities administer their own separate assistance programs.

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Implementation Guidelines For Beneficiaries

For medical assistance cases, the province requires the final hospital bill before processing any payment. Checks are issued directly to the hospital or service provider rather than to the patient to ensure funds are used for intended medical purposes. Sabinay clarified that beneficiaries are still permitted to seek additional help from the DSWD, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and other National Government programs. This ensures that Amping Sugbo complements, rather than replaces, existing national safety nets.