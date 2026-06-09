Cebu Province Allocates P10 Million to Aid General Santos City After 7.8 Mindanao Quake

Cebu provincial board approves immediate financial assistance to support relief and recovery efforts in General Santos City, which was severely impacted by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake off Sarangani. The move highlights inter-LGU solidarity, echoing the aid Cebu received after its own earthquake last year.

Cebu province is extending P10 million in calamity assistance to General Santos City following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani province. The Cebu provincial board approved the release during its 17th regular session, authorizing Governor Pamela Baricuatro to provide the financial aid.

Board member Andrei Duterte authored the resolution, which passed without objection hours after the earthquake hit at 7:37 a.m. Governor Baricuatro had formally requested the board's authority via a letter to Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco. In her statement, Baricuatro emphasized Cebu's commitment to solidarity and mutual aid among local government units during disasters. She noted the assistance would address immediate needs and support ongoing response and recovery operations in General Santos City, one of the severely affected areas.

Duterte explained that while other LGUs were also impacted, officials deemed it necessary to act quickly for General Santos while assessments continue for other regions. He expressed hope that additional aid for other affected areas could be approved in future sessions. Prior to the resolution's passage, Baricuatro directed the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to coordinate with disaster authorities in General Santos and other areas to determine further support Cebu could offer.

She reiterated that Cebu stands ready to help communities in Mindanao, stating that Filipinos are strongest when united. Meanwhile, Mandaue City government is also preparing assistance. Mayor Thadeo Ouano announced plans to provide financial aid to General Santos City, citing flexibility for local officials in addressing urgent needs. Ouano initially considered deploying an emergency response team but opted for financial assistance as a more practical measure.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake triggered tsunami warnings, strong aftershocks, and widespread damage in parts of Mindanao. This act of reciprocity follows the support Cebu received from various LGUs, including those in Mindanao, after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City on September 30, 2025. That disaster killed 76 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of structures across Cebu province





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Cebu General Santos Earthquake Magnitude 7.8 Sarangani Calamity Assistance P10 Million Provincial Board Disaster Relief Reciprocity Mindanao Local Government Units PDRRMO Tsunami Warning Aftershocks

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