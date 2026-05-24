Cebu Province 2027 Schedule of Market Values: Two-Year Scientific Study, Six Percent Cap on Final Tax Adjustments

The revised Schedule of Market Values for Cebu Province 2027 is undergoing regulatory approval after a two-year scientific study that analyzed province-wide property sales data. The new valuations will raise property assessments to reflect true market rates with a six percent cap on final tax adjustments. The revision complies with RA 12001, carrying administrative consequences for non-compliant local assessors.

The Cebu Province 2027 Schedule of Market Values is awaiting regulatory approval following a two-year data-driven study. The revised valuations will raise property assessments to market rates with a six percent cap on final tax adjustments.

The revised SMV is overseen by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) and the Department of Finance (DOF). Local government assessors face administrative sanctions if they fail to implement the updated property valuations under the new mandate. The proposed revision is anchored on Republic Act (RA) 12001, which mandates updating property tax valuations using a scientific, data-driven approach to reflect true market values





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Schedule Of Market Values Property Assessments Market Rates Six Percent Cap Real Property Valuation And Assessment Reform Local Government Assessors Bureau Of Local Government Finance Department Of Finance Collaboration With Municipal Assessors Data Collection Specific Tax Impacts Stakeholder Engagement Administrative Sanctions CDF

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

82 dead in China's Shanxi province gas explosion, rescue efforts continueState media Xinhua reported that more than 200 people were safely brought to the surface and that more than 200 people were still missing after a gas explosion at a coal mine in China's Shanxi province, where eight workers were killed and 247 were on duty underground.

Read more »

Comelec eyes resumption of voter registration by February 2027INDIVIDUALS, who failed to get registered as voters, will get another chance to apply come February 2027. In an interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cha

Read more »

Cebu Governor Puts Forward Local Investment and Operational Health Plans to Improve Equity in ProvinceGovernance's Health sector is now empowering Local Investment and Operational Plans to improve health services in marginalized and vulnerable areas. The Governor's Executive Order 29 aims to decrease health disparities and improve overall health outcomes in Cebu Province.

Read more »

Cebu City RTC Judge Supports Institutionalization of Cebu City Justice ZoneA CEBU City Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge has expressed support for a proposed ordinance institutionalizing the Cebu City Justice Zone (CCJZ), saying the measure will strengthen coordination among justice sector agencies and help address long-standing problems such as jail congestion, delayed case processing and the lack of rehabilitation facilities.

Read more »