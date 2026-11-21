Cebu business leaders warn that rising electricity costs and transmission bottlenecks jeopardize the province's 1300 MW energy demand and its competitive edge in IT-BPM and manufacturing sectors.

Industry leaders in Cebu issued a stark warning on November 20, 2026, regarding the province's crumbling energy infrastructure and its devastating impact on economic growth. High electricity costs, recurring power interruptions, and severe transmission bottlenecks are currently threatening the region's investment competitiveness as energy demand surges to meet a growing 1,300-megawatt requirement. This crisis was highlighted during a roundtable discussion organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists and AboitizPower's Therma Visayas Inc, where stakeholders expressed deep concern over the widening gap between power generation and actual consumption needs.

Cebu Business Leaders Demand Power Accountability

The core of the issue lies in the failure of key utility providers to deliver committed infrastructure projects on schedule, leaving businesses vulnerable to volatile grid conditions. Anton Mari Perdices, head of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry's power committee, urged the business sector to demand accountability from power generators, the National Grid Corp of the Philippines, and local utilities. He emphasized that affordable and reliable electricity is essential for long-term investments, noting that red and yellow grid alerts leave companies exposed to significant operational risks. Perdices called for new plants to boost competition and lower rates, criticizing the lack of progress in expanding generation capacity to match the province's rapid economic expansion.

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Manufacturing and IT-BPM Sectors Face Operational Risks

Electricity costs account for up to 40 percent of manufacturing and ecozone operating expenses, directly eroding Cebu's 20 percent cost advantage over Metro Manila in the IT and business process management sector. Mark Anthony Ynoc, past president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that power outages damage equipment and compound economic pressures amidst Central Visayas' 9.5 percent inflation and 2.7 percent economic growth. In the IT-BPM sector, Darwin John Moises, president of the Cebu IT/BPM Organization, warned that brownouts disrupt remote workers and prevent downsized hybrid offices from absorbing displaced staff. This instability risks ceding market share to emerging hubs like Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Iloilo, which offer more stable operational environments for international clients.

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Transmission Bottlenecks and Infrastructure Shortfalls

A major structural barrier is the 250-megawatt bottleneck on the Leyte-to-Cebu transmission line, which restricts the flow of power from Luzon despite that region holding 1,900 MW in excess capacity. Ynoc stressed that right-of-way and permitting hurdles delay new facilities, requiring fixes across the entire supply chain to alleviate grid strain. He pointed out that Cebu's electricity demand grows 14 percent, or about 150 MW, annually, while the province lacks significant new generation projects since TVI's 2014 facility. Perdices added that rotational brownouts hit hardest during evening peak hours when solar output drops, urging developers to pair new solar farms with battery storage to ensure consistent power availability during critical demand periods.

Ecozone Exports and Regulatory Reform Urged

The Federation of Ecozone Service Providers-Visayas Chapter, led by president Leslie Lim, highlighted the risks to economic zones that employ over 120,000 workers and generate up to half of the island's exports. Unannounced outages disrupt just-in-time production, forcing exporters into costly air freight to meet international deadlines and maintain delivery schedules. Panelists cited regulatory bottlenecks, noting that power projects require over 100 permits, and demanded strict enforcement of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop law. They called for immediate accountability from NGCP, Therma Visayas Inc, and Palm Concepcion Power Corp for delayed generation and interconnection projects, recalling the 1990s power crisis to argue for proactive planning over reactive measures.