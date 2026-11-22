Mabolo Police Station 4 and Code Red Movement launch mobile libraries in Cebu City to empower youth through faith and education.

The Mabolo Police Station 4, in partnership with its community partners, launched the Children's Haven, Mobile Library, and Bible on Wheels at the Vitaliano M. Colina Sports Complex in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, November 21, 2026. The initiative aims to empower children through strong partnerships among various sectors of the community.

Community Partnerships Drive Youth Empowerment

This comprehensive educational and spiritual support program is backed by a diverse coalition of local organizations and religious groups. It is supported by the Code Red Movement for Christ, led by its founder, Harry S. Viloria. The coalition also includes the Mabolo Police Station 4 Advisory Group, headed by Reverend Pastor Arturo Tangal, alongside Barangay Kasambagan officials and dedicated volunteers who contribute their time and resources.

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The initiative represents a significant step forward in community policing and youth development within Cebu City. By bringing resources directly to the barangay level, the program ensures that children have access to educational materials and spiritual guidance without the need to travel far. This localized approach fosters a sense of ownership and safety among residents who participate in the upkeep and promotion of these mobile units.

Police Leadership Emphasizes Compassionate Service

Police Major Marven Fegarido, chief of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit, represented Cebu City Police Office chief Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde as the guest of honor and speaker. In his message, Fegarido said the program demonstrated the genuine commitment of the CCPO chief to protecting the community with compassion and working closely with every barangay and its residents. This presence underscores the strategic priority placed on community engagement by the highest ranks of the local police command.

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Taghoy added that the Children's Haven program began when he was still assigned to the Carbon Police Station 5, where the initiative was developed and sustained through a commitment to long-term community involvement. This historical context highlights the enduring nature of the project and its successful transition across different police jurisdictions within the city.

Mabolo Police Station chief Police Major Thom Ed Taghoy II expressed his support for the initiative, reiterating the PNP chief's mantra: "Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman." He encouraged young people to read the Bible, uphold strong moral values, live with faith, and practice good behavior, which he described as one of the pillars of responsible citizenship. This emphasis on moral development aligns with broader national goals for youth character formation.

Stakeholders Pledge Continued Support and Welfare

Barangay Kasambagan Captain Franklyn Ong also pledged his support for programs promoting the welfare of young people. His local government backing ensures that the program has a stable foundation within the community structure. Ong's commitment reflects the growing recognition among local officials that such initiatives are essential for addressing social challenges facing the youth in modern urban environments.

Meanwhile, Viloria, founder of the Code Red Movement for Christ, reaffirmed his continuing spiritual and logistical commitment to sustaining the mission of bringing children closer to God through Bible reading. This logistical support is critical for the mobility and maintenance of the library units. The Code Red Movement for Christ has proven to be a reliable partner in maintaining the operational integrity of these mobile outreach programs.

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Real-World Impact on Local Youth Development

The launch of the Children's Haven, Mobile Library, and Bible on Wheels marks a tangible shift in how local law enforcement interacts with vulnerable populations. By combining law enforcement presence with educational and spiritual resources, the program creates a safe space for children to learn and grow. This model of integrated community service can be replicated in other barangays seeking similar support structures.

The event served as a rallying point for community members who wish to contribute to the welfare of local children. Volunteers and officials worked together to ensure the smooth execution of the launch, demonstrating the power of collaborative efforts in public service. The success of this event sets a precedent for future community-led initiatives that prioritize the holistic development of the next generation.