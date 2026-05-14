Cebu Pacific Ranked as Top Philippine Carrier for On-Time Performance in April 2026

Cebu Pacific, a Philippine airline, was ranked as the top carrier for on-time performance in April 2026, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline achieved an 84.98 percent on-time arrival rate across more than 12,000 flights, placing it fifth among all airlines in the Asia Pacific region.

Cebu Pacific ranked as the top Philippine carrier for on-time performance in April 2026 and placed fifth among all airlines in the Asia Pacific region.

The airline achieved an 84.98 percent on-time arrival rate across more than 12,000 flights according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The London-based firm measures punctuality based on aircraft arrival times. Cirium considers flights on time if they arrive at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival. Cebu Pacific chief operations officer Javier Massot attributed the ranking to the discipline and teamwork of the staff across the network.

The airline recently opened the Cebu Pacific Training Academy to support its operational goals. The state-of-the-art facility provides hands-on training for aviation professionals to ensure service consistency as the carrier expands its fleet and reach. The carrier also upgraded its Network Control Center into the Cebu Pacific Operations Control Center. This shift aims to improve crisis management and disruption preparedness through a digital-first approach to operational management.

Cebu Pacific operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East





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Cebu Pacific On-Time Performance Cirium Aviation Analytics Aircraft Arrival Times Punctuality Aviation Professionals Training Academy Network Control Center Operational Excellence Digital-First Approach Asia Australia Middle East

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