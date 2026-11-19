Cebu Pacific received its sixth aircraft of the year, an Airbus A320neo, as it prepares for higher holiday travel demand. Neo aircraft now make up 78 percent of its fleet.

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its sixth aircraft for the year, an Airbus A320neo, as the budget carrier prepares for increased passenger demand during the peak holiday travel season.

The airline said in a statement on Thursday that the new jet arrived in Manila from Airbus facility in Tianjin, China. It is the fourth A320neo delivered to Cebu Pacific this year. The delivery follows the arrival of an A321neo featuring the special 30th anniversary Dreamer Plane livery on Nov. 8.

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Cebu Pacific Fleet Expansion Meets Peak Season Demand

As we approach the peak holiday travel season, having additional aircraft in our fleet helps us prepare for increased passenger demand, said Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao. Lao added that the latest additions reflect the carrier continued investment in newer-generation aircraft. He said these allow Cebu Pacific to grow capacity while improving fuel efficiency and operational performance.

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The carrier expects to receive a total of seven NEO aircraft this year as part of its fleet modernization program. NEO aircraft now account for 78 percent of Cebu Pacific jet fleet, reflecting its shift toward newer-generation planes. According to Cebu Pacific, NEO aircraft consume 15 to 20 percent less fuel per flight than previous-generation models. They also produce significantly less noise, resulting in lower carbon emissions and improved operating efficiency.

Cebu Pacific operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A330s, 28 Airbus A321s, 39 Airbus A320s, and 19 ATR turboprop aircraft. The total fleet stands at 101 aircraft, giving the carrier the widest network coverage in the Philippines. For 2027, Cebu Pacific expects to take delivery of seven narrowbody aircraft as it continues to modernize its fleet and respond to passenger demand.

Cebu Pacific Passenger Growth Masks Financial Losses

The airline carried 20.77 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, up 4.1 percent from 19.95 million in the same period last year. Cebu Air, Inc., the operator of Cebu Pacific, swung to an attributable net loss of P12.84 billion in the January-to-September period. That compares with an attributable net income of P9.46 billion a year earlier, as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange losses weighed on financial performance.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares of Cebu Air fell by 50 centavos, or 2.4 percent, to close at P20.30 apiece.