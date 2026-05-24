Cebu North Bus Terminal Upgrades and Facility Construction on Hold

The Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) upgrades and permanent facility construction are currently on hold due to ongoing, non-adversarial property contract negotiations with a private mall. This has resulted in an open-air setup and low electrical voltage for the terminal. The Province is spending ₱5,000 daily to rent portable toilets and relies on standby generators.

Upgrades and permanent facility construction at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) have been on hold due to ongoing, non-adversarial property contract negotiations with a private mall.

Terminal Administrator Ahmed Cuizon stated that without a renewed agreement, the Province cannot build permanent structures or request Visayan Electric Company to install an electrical transformer. Commuters face an open-air setup and low electrical voltage, forcing the terminal to use standby generators and spend ₱5,000 daily to rent portable toilets. The Cebu Provincial Government continues to negotiate with the private mall over its property agreement, which was co-terminous with the past administration.

The Economic Enterprise Council, led by Paulo Uy, is handling the talks with the private partner. Once finalized, the contract will be submitted to the Provincial Board for approval





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cebu North Bus Terminal Upgrades Facility Construction Property Contract Visayan Electric Company Electrical Transformer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foot patrol sa mga sudlonong dapit sa Cebu City, gimando ni YlananNabantayan sa hepe sa Cebu City Police Office nga si Police Colonel George Ylanan nga wala na kaayoy dagkong insidente sa mga nag-unang kadalanan sa dakbayan sa

Read more »

Cebu Solutionsfest 2026: Open-Innovation Competition for Practical Solutions to Urban ProblemsThe Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, an open-innovation competition inviting citizens to develop practical, technology-driven solutions to Cebu City's long-standing urban and public problems.

Read more »

Cebu City Faces Anti-Rabies Vaccine ShortageCebu City is facing a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, raising concerns about its ability to achieve herd immunity among dogs and strengthen rabies prevention efforts.

Read more »

Cebu City RTC Judge Supports Institutionalization of Cebu City Justice ZoneA CEBU City Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge has expressed support for a proposed ordinance institutionalizing the Cebu City Justice Zone (CCJZ), saying the measure will strengthen coordination among justice sector agencies and help address long-standing problems such as jail congestion, delayed case processing and the lack of rehabilitation facilities.

Read more »