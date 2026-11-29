Cebu Mayor Nestor Archival cautions against prematurely shutting down the Binaliw landfill, citing potential logistical and financial burdens for private businesses and the existing waste management system.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has expressed serious reservations regarding the proposed immediate closure of the Binaliw landfill site. He warns that rushing this decision could create significant operational and logistical problems for private establishments across the municipality.

The Mayor emphasized that such a hasty move might exacerbate the already strained waste management system currently operating in Cebu City. He urged the local government to carefully evaluate all potential outcomes before finalizing any plans to decommission the facility.

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Core Impact On Private Establishments

M Mayor Archival highlighted that businesses and private institutions within the city generate a substantial volume of waste that requires continuous collection and disposal. Closing the landfill abruptly would force these entities to transport their refuse to facilities located outside Cebu City, increasing logistical complexity.

This shift in disposal methods would likely impose additional financial burdens on private sector operators. The Mayor noted that the extra costs associated with long-distance transport and new disposal fees could be difficult for many businesses to absorb immediately.

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Strained Relations With Waste Provider

The suggestion to shut down the Binaliw landfill stems from ongoing difficulties faced by the local government with Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, known as PWS. PWS is the private company responsible for managing the landfill and collecting waste from the city.

These issues include repeated failures by PWS to accept garbage deliveries from the Cebu City government on a regular basis. The breakdown in this service has led city council members to consider drastic measures, including the complete closure of the existing site.

Government Stance And Future Strategy

Despite the council's consideration of closure, Mayor Archival advocates for a different approach. He suggests that the city should maintain negotiations with PWS to allow Cebu City to deposit a portion of its waste at the facility.

According to the Mayor, continuing dialogue is the most practical solution. This strategy would ensure that waste continues to flow while the government addresses the underlying issues with the service provider, preventing a total disposal crisis.

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Broader Waste Management Context

The situation at Binaliw reflects broader challenges in managing urban waste in densely populated areas. The Mayor stressed that the city must first determine where private establishment waste will go before making any structural changes to the landfill.

Without a clear alternative plan, closing the site could leave the city with nowhere to dispose of its daily refuse. The Mayor's position prioritizes stability and continuity in waste collection services over immediate political or operational shifts.

Residents and business owners are now waiting to see how the local government will balance the need for effective waste disposal with the ongoing disputes with PWS. The Mayor's warning serves as a reminder that infrastructure changes require careful planning to avoid unintended negative consequences for the community.