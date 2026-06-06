Cebu Leaders Unveil Major Infrastructure Projects for Fourth District

Congressman Sun Shimura and Governor Pamela Baricuatro announce plans for an airport, a coastal road, and a sports complex in Cebu's fourth district, focusing on economic growth, job creation, and disaster resilience.

A new airport, a coastal highway extending from north to south, and a world-class sports complex are being planned for Cebu 's fourth district by Congressman Sun Shimura and Governor Pamela Baricuatro .

These initiatives were announced during a meeting where the governor and congressman coordinated aid distribution to residents affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu. According to Baricuatro, the plans aim to boost the province's economy, create additional jobs, and support local communities in recovering from the disaster. The government also intends to build the largest sports complex, to be located in Bogo City, similar to the Clark sports hub in Pampanga.

It was learned that the project was initially proposed in Naga City but was scaled down following a feasibility assessment. Baricuatro emphasized that ensuring the structures can withstand earthquakes and other calamities is a key priority.

Additionally, Shimura seeks to accelerate the construction of the north-south coastal road to alleviate traffic conditions and provide easier access for investors and businessmen in Cebu





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Cebu Infrastructure Airport Coastal Road Sports Complex Economic Development Disaster Recovery Sun Shimura Pamela Baricuatro Fourth District

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