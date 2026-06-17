Cebu Launches Local Wagyu Beef Industry Through Artificial Insemination Program

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture have launched a local Wagyu beef industry through an artificial insemination program, aiming to upgrade local cattle herds and expand Wagyu-cross livestock production.

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture are launching a local Wagyu beef industry through an artificial insemination program that allows farmers to produce Wagyu-cross cattle.

Cebu Province currently leads the Philippines in cattle head inventory, accounting for 60 percent of the total in Central Visayas, providing a foundation for expanding Wagyu-cross livestock production. The Cebu Provincial Government, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, has announced plans to develop a local Wagyu beef industry through an artificial insemination (AI) program aimed at upgrading local cattle herds.

Artificial insemination is a breeding technique widely used in the livestock and cattle industry, where sperm is artificially introduced into a female animal's reproductive tract to improve reproduction and genetic quality. According to Vincoy, the National Government began distributing Wagyu semen to various provinces in 2024, including Cebu, under the National Artificial Insemination Program. While only a few provinces initially embraced the initiative, Cebu is now preparing to expand its participation following the success of its cattle development efforts.

In Cebu, livestock raisers have traditionally favored Brahman cattle because of their adaptability and performance under local conditions. However, with the breed now firmly established in the province, she said farmers are becoming more open to diversifying their herds through Wagyu crossbreeding. The production of Wagyu-cross offspring will be made possible through AI, with Wagyu semen preserved in liquid nitrogen before being distributed to livestock farmers and artificial insemination technicians assigned to various municipalities.

The province's growing acceptance of artificial insemination technology has helped lay the foundation for the program's expansion. The livestock development initiative is expected to increase the value of locally raised cattle, strengthen food security, and generate additional income opportunities for farmers while contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector. Wagyu cattle, originally from Japan, are known worldwide for their exceptional marbling, tenderness, and premium-quality meat.

Because of these characteristics, Wagyu beef commands significantly higher prices than conventional beef and is highly sought after in luxury dining markets around the world. Provincial officials hope that introducing Wagyu genetics into local cattle production will help Cebu's livestock industry tap into higher-value markets while further boosting the province's agricultural economy





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Cebu Provincial Government Department Of Agriculture Wagyu Beef Industry Artificial Insemination Program Local Cattle Herds

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