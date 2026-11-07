Cebu Heat Warning 2026: Pagasa Visayas Predicts Record 52C Index

Pagasa Visayas warns Cebu residents of extreme heat warnings as El Niño drives the heat index to a projected 52 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 2018 record of 51 degrees. Officials advise limiting sun exposure to under 20 minutes to prevent heatstroke and exhaustion during the hot and dry season.

Pagasa Visayas has issued a severe heat warning for Cebu, projecting that the local heat index could reach an unprecedented 52 degrees Celsius as El Nino intensifies the upcoming hot and dry season. The meteorological agency attributes this extreme weather phenomenon to the combined effects of the ongoing El Nino pattern and the typical climatic conditions of the region, which typically spans from March to May. This forecast signals a significant deviation from historical norms and poses serious risks to public health.

The projected maximum heat index of 52 degrees Celsius would surpass the previous provincial record of 51 degrees Celsius, which was recorded during a weaker El Nino episode in 2018. Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa Visayas, emphasized that the convergence of these weather systems creates a more pronounced heating effect than either factor alone. The agency anticipates heat index readings ranging from 41 to 52 degrees Celsius, with actual conditions depending on prevailing temperatures and humidity levels.

Also read PAGASA: Philippines to Face Cloudy Skies and Rains from Three Weather Systems

Pagasa Mactan recorded heat index readings between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius during the week leading up to Sunday, November 8, 2026. These measurements illustrate the current trajectory of rising temperatures in the region. The heat index is a critical metric that measures how hot conditions feel to the human body by factoring in both actual air temperature and relative humidity. As moisture in the air increases, sweat evaporates more slowly, making it significantly harder for the body to regulate its internal temperature effectively.

The risk from rising temperatures is particularly pronounced during the middle of the day when air temperatures generally reach their highest levels. Al Quiblat noted that temperatures typically begin increasing at around 10 a.m. before peaking between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Heat index readings may reach their highest levels anytime within this window depending on the air temperature and relative humidity. Residents are advised to be especially cautious during these peak hours to minimize health risks associated with excessive heat exposure.

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Even the arrival of the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, may not be enough to keep Cebu's temperatures within their usual range. Al Quiblat explained that Amihan and El Nino operate through different weather systems. While the northeast monsoon generally brings cooler winds from mainland Asia, it does not cancel out the warming influence of El Nino. For November and December, Pagasa expects temperatures to be around 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above normal, which could push daytime readings to approximately 32 degrees Celsius.

In light of these projections, Al Quiblat advised residents to limit direct sun exposure to no more than 20 minutes to prevent heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. He also recommended drinking plenty of water and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. Residents were urged to seek shaded or cooler places when temperatures become uncomfortable, as prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to severe health complications.

While these historical records indicate the possible intensity of the current conditions, Al Quiblat cautioned that El Nino episodes do not produce identical weather patterns. The agency pointed to the 2010 El Nino as an example of how the weather phenomenon can drive temperatures beyond their usual levels. On May 10, 2010, Cebu recorded an air temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees higher than the month's average maximum of 33 degrees. This translated to a heat index of 49 degrees Celsius when combined with relative humidity.

As Cebu prepares for the coming months, the extreme heat warning serves as a critical alert for residents, businesses, and government agencies to take preventive measures. The potential for a record-breaking heat index of 52 degrees Celsius underscores the urgency of adapting to these changing climatic conditions. By adhering to the safety guidelines provided by Pagasa Visayas, the community can mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and ensure the well-being of its citizens during this challenging period.