Cebu Governor Signs Executive Order Granting LGBTQ+ Partners Healthcare Decision Rights

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has signed Executive Order No. 29-2026, the Right to Care Executive Order, allowing LGBTQ+ individuals to act as healthcare proxies for their partners regardless of marital status. The order mandates provincial and district hospitals to recognize these proxies, create a registry, and issue cards for care partners. It aims to provide inclusive caregiving and emergency support, with implementing guidelines to be issued within 60 days.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has signed Executive Order No. 29-2026, known as the Right to Care Executive Order of the Province of Cebu , to allow LGBTQ+ community members to represent and support their partners during health-related emergencies.

The order directs provincial and district hospitals to recognize healthcare proxies regardless of marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or family arrangement. It establishes a right to care registry and issues cards for designated care partners, granting them rights to accompany patients, assist with social welfare interventions, and access counseling. The order takes effect immediately but allows 60 days for implementing guidelines.

Cebu Pride Movement co-founders welcomed the order as a 'first big leap' but noted challenges in public awareness and relationship validation. The program includes public education campaigns and prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and other factors. Digitalized cards are expected for the registration process. This initiative references Quezon City's program and follows Cavite's ordinance, aiming to provide inclusive caregiving protections in Cebu province





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LGBTQ+ Rights Cebu Healthcare Proxy Executive Order Right To Care Philippines LGBTQIA+ Community Healthcare Decision Inclusive Caregiving

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