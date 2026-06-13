Cebu Governor's Daughter Welcomes Arrest of Former Consultant Over Safe Spaces Act Violations, Says 'No One Is Above the Law'. Cebu City - A day after former Cebu Capitol consultant Byron Garcia was arrested over alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act, the daughter of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro publicly welcomed the development, saying the case serves as a reminder that no one is above the law.

Cebu Governor's Daughter Welcomes Arrest of Former Consultant Over Safe Spaces Act Violations, Says 'No One Is Above the Law'. Cebu City - A day after former Cebu Capitol consultant Byron Garcia was arrested over alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act , the daughter of Cebu Gov.

Pamela Baricuatro publicly welcomed the development, saying the case serves as a reminder that no one is above the law. Garcia, the brother of former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia, was expected to post bail on Saturday, June 13, after spending two nights in police custody following his arrest on three counts of alleged gender-based online sexual harassment.

In a statement posted on Independence Day, complainant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, Baricuatro's daughter, said her decision to pursue the case was about seeking accountability through legal channels and defending the dignity of individuals subjected to harassment. This case is not only about me. It is about affirming that no one is above the law, and that every person deserves to be treated with respect, whether in public spaces, workplaces, educational institutions or online platforms, Catalan wrote.

Catalan, who serves as a public health consultant at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, filed the complaints that led to the charges against Garcia. She also linked her message to the observance of Independence Day, saying, Today, on Independence Day, I am reminded that true freedom includes the freedom to live and participate in society without fear of harassment, humiliation or intimidation.

The case stems from allegations that Garcia repeatedly posted statements and videos on social media that contained sexist, misogynistic, degrading and body-shaming remarks directed at Catalan. Court records showed that the Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 1 in Mandaue City found probable cause to proceed with three alleged violations of Section 12 of Republic (RA) Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

Presiding Judge Jennifer Pepito-Nimaniwa set bail at P36,000 for each count, bringing the total recommended bail to P108,000 and scheduled Garcia's arraignment and pretrial conference for July 29. The court's June 9 order granted a motion for reconsideration filed by the Office of the City Prosecutor after the cases had previously been dismissed without prejudice due to jurisdictional concerns.

Accordingly, after a reevaluation of the Information and supporting evidence together with the Resolution of the prosecution and the Motion for Reconsideration, the court finds that probable cause exists to hold the accused for trial of the cases at bar, the order said. Authorities arrested Garcia at around 4:35 p.m. on June 11 at the Talisay Fish Port in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, during a joint operation by the Cebu Police Provincial Office's Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Talisay City Police Station.

After his arrest, Garcia denied knowledge of the allegations. From start to finish, wa koy kalibutan. Unya any further questions ako pang hunahunaon, Garcia said. In a March 9, 2026 resolution, prosecutors found sufficient grounds to file three counts of violation of the Safe Spaces Act.

They cited Facebook posts and uploaded videos allegedly linked to Garcia that contained body-shaming, sexist and degrading remarks about Catalan. The prosecution also relied on screenshots, preserved copies of online posts and documentation from the National Bureau of Investigation in recommending the filing of charges. The constitutional protection of speech is not absolute, prosecutors said in their findings.

Sexist and degrading statements directed at a private individual with the effect of harassment fall squarely within the conduct penalized by RA 11313, the resolution added





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Byron Garcia Cebu Governor's Daughter Safe Spaces Act Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment Independence Day

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