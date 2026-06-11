Cebu Governor Reviews Balili Property Master Plan for Economic Zone

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro is reviewing the master plan for the Balili property in Naga City after Mayor Valdemar Chiong requested that a portion of the site be utilized for an economic zone. The proposed economic zone aims to generate at least 4,000 jobs, while the P1 billion Cebu Mega Food Hub will remain in Naga City following an agreement between the governor and mayor.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro is reviewing the master plan for the Balili property in Naga City after Mayor Valdemar Chiong requested that a portion of the site be utilized for an economic zone .

The proposed economic zone aims to generate at least 4,000 jobs, while the P1 billion Cebu Mega Food Hub will remain in Naga City following an agreement between the governor and mayor. The Provincial Government is forming a technical working group to coordinate with Naga City, while considering relocating the sports hub to Bogo City if a new airport project in Medellin proceeds.

The Cebu Provincial Government is reviewing the master plan for Balili property in the City of Naga after its mayor asked that part of the site be used for an economic zone that could generate at least 4,000 jobs. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said during a media briefing that the request came from Naga Mayor Valdemar Chiong, who wanted the area to provide jobs for city residents.

The review came three weeks after Cebu Province and MTD Philippines Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding for a feasibility study on an integrated government, sports and economic hub at the province-owned Balili property. The government supports the economic zone proposal because of the property's access to southern Cebu and a nearby port, but the planned food hub should remain in Naga. The Provincial Government is creating a technical working group to coordinate with Chiong on the proposed changes.

While portions of the original development plan will be adjusted, Baricuatro said the proposed P1 billion Cebu Mega Food Hub will remain in the City of Naga. Discussions with MTD Philippines Inc. are underway to reconfigure the initial master plan. The proposed sports hub could be transferred to Bogo City if the planned airport in Medellin moves forward, since MTD prefers a site with airport access.

The Balili estate project was announced May 19 under a nonbinding MOU between the Cebu Provincial Government and MTD Philippines Inc. The original plan envisioned the 45-hectare provincial property as an integrated complex with a satellite provincial government center, a sports and economic hub, food security facilities, a fish port, renewable energy infrastructure and transport terminals. Project proponents said the MOU sets a framework for cooperation and does not bind the parties to project implementation





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Cebu Balili Property Economic Zone Naga City P1 Billion Cebu Mega Food Hub Integrated Government Sports And Economic Hub Satellite Provincial Government Center Sports And Economic Hub Food Security Facilities Fish Port Renewable Energy Infrastructure Transport Terminals

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