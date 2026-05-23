Cebu Governor Puts Forward Local Investment and Operational Health Plans to Improve Equity in Province

Governance's Health sector is now empowering Local Investment and Operational Plans to improve health services in marginalized and vulnerable areas. The Governor's Executive Order 29 aims to decrease health disparities and improve overall health outcomes in Cebu Province.

The Cebu Governor issued an Executive Order 29 , series of 2026, prioritizing investments in health services, particularly in Vulnerable and Marginalized Sectors, and empowering Local Investment and Operational Plans (LIPH and AOPs) for equitable health system delivery.

The LIPH, based on medium-term strategic and investment plan, aims to improve health outcomes, strategies, and guidelines in the province. The Order mandates a base budget, programing, and resource allocation for Local Investment Plans in all governmental sectors. The framework provides a vital instrument for planning in the province, particularly for important local institutions





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Equitable Health Service Delivery Vulnerable And Marginalized Sectors Gaduncanong Gihapon Sa Mga Mga Kabos Segmento Cebu Governor Executive Order 29 Local Investment Plan For Health (LIPH) Local Investment Plans Sistema Sa Panglawas Health Sector Intermenson Sa Panglawas

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