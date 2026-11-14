Cebu Fire Kills Boy as Tablet Investigation Begins

An eight-year-old boy died in a Cebu house fire allegedly caused by an overheated tablet. Police warn against leaving devices plugged in while investigating the tragic incident.

An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life after a fire destroyed his family home in Barangay Consolacion, Cebu. The devastating incident occurred late last night, prompting a swift response from local emergency services and authorities. Officials are currently investigating whether an overheated electronic device sparked the blaze that engulfed the residence.

Fire Origin Involves Overheated Tablet

Authorities are actively examining the possibility that an eight-year-old boy's tablet, which was left charging in his bedroom, caused the fire. SFO1 Ferdinand Iman Jr. confirmed that investigators are looking into whether the device overheated and ignited the blaze. The boy, who was on the autism spectrum, reportedly became trapped inside the house as the flames rapidly spread through the family's home.

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Family Witnesses Devastating Event

Arlene Colon, the homeowner, stated that the family was awakened by the fire, which quickly consumed their neighborhood residence. Her grandchild was inside the bedroom where the fire allegedly started. The homeowner described the terrifying moments when flames broke out, leaving the young boy trapped within the burning structure. The incident has shaken the local community in Barangay Consolacion.

Official Safety Warnings Issued

Following the investigation into the cause of the fire, authorities have issued urgent safety reminders to the public. Officials advise residents never to leave appliances and electronic devices plugged in when they are not in active use. This precaution is intended to prevent similar incidents caused by overheating equipment, particularly charging devices left unattended overnight.

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BFP Cites Driver Oil Leak Detection

In a related traffic safety update, the Bureau of Fire Protection highlighted how a driver noticed oil leaking onto the road while driving. The driver also observed flames coming from the rear of his vehicle, which prompted him to pull over immediately. This incident underscores the importance of vehicle maintenance and awareness of mechanical failures that can lead to fires.

Separate Negros Oriental Fatal Crash

Meanwhile, a separate tragic accident occurred along the national highway in Ayungon, Negros Oriental. A van carrying a coffin collided with a motorcycle transporting two siblings. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of both siblings at the scene. The driver of the van sustained critical injuries, while his assistant also suffered injuries in the crash.

Victim Intoxication Complicates Inquiry

Police reported that one of the victims on the motorcycle was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident. The driver claimed he attempted to avoid the victim, who suddenly crossed the road. Despite these efforts, the collision could not be prevented. Three residents walking along the roadside were also affected by the accident, adding to the severity of the incident in Negros Oriental.