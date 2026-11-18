Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. seeks GPS logs and payment records to verify if 100 Libreng Sakay PUVs in Cebu are fulfilling their free ride mandates amid commuter complaints.

Cebu City Council or Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. has formally requested the city council to secure GPS trip logs and government payment records for operators of the 01K Libreng Sakay route. This investigative motion follows persistent commuter complaints regarding skipped trips on the government-subsidized public utility vehicle program. Alcover argued that verifying these records is essential to determine if the promised free rides are actually being delivered to the public.

Investigation Into Libreng Sakay Compliance

Alcover emphasized the need to compare specific trip records against government disbursements to ensure accountability for the 01K route. This route connects V. Urgello St. in Cebu City to Parkmall in Mandaue City, serving a high-volume commuter corridor. The councilor noted that these requests come more than a year after residents first reported missed free rides, indicating a prolonged issue that requires immediate regulatory attention and data transparency.

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Operator Deployment and Subsidy Details

The Libreng Sakay program launched in July 2025 with a daily subsidy of P350,000 and aimed to serve 20,000 passengers daily. Participating vehicles were mandated to offer free rides from 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. However, reports indicate that only about half of the 100 enlisted modernized PUVs regularly served the route in September 2025. Alcover sought deployment schedules and vehicle lists to audit whether the government is paying for services that are not consistently rendered.

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Regulatory Actions and Show-Cause Orders

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7 issued show-cause orders on Oct. 31 to JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent A Car Corp. These orders direct the two operators to answer complaints regarding their failure to pick up passengers. The board cited Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, which prohibits PUVs from refusing to carry passengers without just cause. These actions follow complaints of drivers passing waiting commuters during rush hour in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Future Steps and Executive Session

Alcover moved for an executive session with representatives from the Department of Transportation, LTFRB 7, the Land Transportation Office, and the Cebu City Transportation Office. This session aims to hear directly from agencies and operators before deciding on further legislative measures. He also requested updates on the LTFRB 7 hearing scheduled for Nov. 12 and enforcement actions dating back to the program's launch. Alcover stressed that repeated complaints over a year suggest deeper implementation problems rather than isolated incidents.