Mayor Nestor Archival and councilor Winston Pepito discuss increasing jaywalking penalties while adding pedestrian infrastructure in Cebu City's high-traffic zones.

The city administration in Cebu City is currently evaluating a potential increase in financial penalties for pedestrians who cross streets in undesignated areas. This proposed policy change is part of a broader strategy to enforce traffic regulations more strictly and improve overall road safety for both vehicles and foot traffic.

Stricter Jaywalking Penalties Under Consideration

The Cebu City Transportation Office has recorded approximately 4,000 incidents of jaywalking within the Ban-Tal corridor alone. City Councilor Winston Pepito, who chairs the committee on transportation, stated that the current fine of 50 pesos no longer serves as an effective deterrent. He argued that the penalty amount needs to be increased significantly to discourage people from crossing streets at unsafe locations.

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However, Pepito emphasized that the proposed changes should not be applied automatically to every pedestrian caught crossing outside designated zones. He suggested that the law must consider circumstances where pedestrians lack safe facilities nearby. He noted that the government should not punish individuals if it has failed to provide reasonable and safe alternatives for crossing the road.

Municipal Responsibility For Safe Infrastructure

Mayor Nestor Archival voiced his support for the strict enforcement of traffic rules but highlighted the city government's duty to provide adequate infrastructure. He argued that merely punishing pedestrians does not address the risks faced by people who must cross streets with heavy vehicle traffic. The mayor stated that the administration is reviewing ways to improve pedestrian safety by adding more crossing points in high-traffic areas.

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Archival specifically pointed to the area near Gaisano Country Mall in Banilad as a location requiring immediate attention. The city plans to install traffic lights and additional pedestrian crossings at this site to reduce illegal street crossings. These measures aim to manage the heavy flow of people and vehicles in one of the city's busiest commercial districts.

Infrastructure Upgrades And Discipline Zones

The mayor also identified the R. Magsaysay Bridge as an existing alternative facility for pedestrians in the Banilad area. This bridge serves as a safe passage for those who need to cross the busy streets below without risking their lives. The administration continues to strengthen the Banilad-Talamban Discipline Zone to encourage compliance with traffic laws.

Recent efforts in this zone include repainting pedestrian lines to make them more visible and encourage the use of designated crossing points. The Cebu City Transportation Office continues to monitor these areas closely to ensure that traffic flows smoothly and safely. Operations head Jong Alcover confirmed that the high number of incidents reflects the intensified enforcement efforts in these specific corridors.

Balancing Safety With Civic Convenience

The debate over jaywalking highlights the tension between strict law enforcement and the practical needs of urban residents. While authorities aim to reduce accidents and congestion, they must also ensure that safe walking options are readily available. The proposed increase in fines for jaywalking is intended to motivate pedestrians to use designed walkways rather than endangering themselves and others on the road.

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Officials believe that a combination of stricter penalties and improved infrastructure will lead to better traffic flow and greater safety for all road users. The administration plans to continue its efforts in both areas to create a more organized and secure environment for commuters and pedestrians in Cebu City.