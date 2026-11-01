Cebu City Proposal Would Start Elementary Classes at 5:30 a.m. to Avoid Extreme Heat

Councilor Dave Tumulak filed a resolution urging Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to move elementary classes to 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Thursday and use modular learning on Fridays for both public and private schools during the 2026-2027 Super El Niño.

Elementary pupils in Cebu City may begin classes before sunrise and finish face-to-face instruction by midmorning under a proposed adjustment aimed at reducing their exposure to extreme heat during the anticipated 2026-2027 Super El Niño.

Councilor Dave Tumulak filed a resolution urging Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) and elementary schools in the city to consider the earlier schedule for both public and private institutions. The proposal recommends holding face-to-face classes from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, with Modular Distance Learning (MDL) every Friday.

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Proposed Early Morning And Modular Class Schedule

The Friday modular setup would allow pupils to continue their lessons without attending face-to-face classes, limiting their exposure to rising temperatures while maintaining classroom instruction. Under the proposed arrangement, kindergarten pupils would attend three hours of classes. Grades 1 and 2 would have four hours and 20 minutes of instruction. Grade 3 pupils would spend four hours and 30 minutes in school.

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However, implementation of the proposed six-hour instruction for Grades 4 to 6 would require further clarification since it exceeds the recommended four-and-a-half-hour classroom period. The resolution also proposes supplementary learning arrangements to cover instructional hours not accommodated by the shortened face-to-face schedule, subject to applicable DepEd policies. The proposal follows a meeting on Friday, Nov. 6, where Archival gathered recommendations from education representatives for submission to DepEd in Manila.

Public and private school administrators sought a review of existing national guidelines on suspending in-person classes during extreme heat, citing differences in the conditions students face at home and in school. Public school teachers raised concerns that some children could experience hotter conditions at home, particularly those living in crowded households with inadequate ventilation. Some teachers also observed that pupils could spend their time outdoors when classes are suspended, potentially exposing themselves to higher temperatures.

Educators Cite Comfort Of Air Conditioned Classrooms

Archival said some educators pointed out that when there are no classes, especially in public schools, it is actually hotter in the students homes. He said the children are more comfortable inside the school because there is more space. The mayor also said teachers reported that when students have no classes, they just go around and roam outside. Private school representatives pointed out that their air-conditioned classrooms could provide students with a more comfortable learning environment during hot weather.

They also raised concerns that sending students home could increase household electricity consumption as families turn to air-conditioning units to cope with rising temperatures. Archival said private schools noted their students are not as affected by the heat index because their classrooms have air-conditioning, and sending them home could increase electricity consumption. During the Nov. 6 meeting, school administrators also discussed concentrating classroom instruction in the morning when temperatures are lower.

Some representatives raised concerns over differences in classroom capacity, school facilities and learners access to suitable environments, which could affect implementation. School administrators requested schedule flexibility during the meeting, citing extreme heat, varying classroom capacities, facility limitations, and concerns over learners access to suitable home environments. Archival said the Cebu City Government will consolidate the recommendations from public and private schools into a position paper and forward it to the DepEd Central Office for consideration.

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He noted they will await further discussions between DepEd and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) before finalizing adjustments. The city is also awaiting the outcome of a scheduled meeting between DepEd and Pagasa on Monday, Nov. 9, to discuss how heat index readings should factor into decisions on suspending face-to-face classes. Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo said several schools in the Cebu City Division have shortened their class periods in response to the heat.

She reminded school heads to observe DepEd Memorandum 64, series of 2026, which provides a four-level learning modality framework for managing heat-related disruptions. Under the framework, schools may adjust learning arrangements depending on prevailing heat conditions, with face-to-face classes suspended at higher heat index levels. Bongo said the division office will meet to clarify implementation concerns and discuss adjustments to class schedules and subject arrangements. School heads are preparing position papers detailing their recommendations for submission to DepEd.

Resolution References DepEd And Presidential Guidelines

Tumulaks resolution cites DepEd Memorandum 064, Series of 2026, issued on Oct. 26, which outlines preparedness and protective measures and learning continuity strategies for the anticipated 2026-2027 Super El Niño. It also references Executive Order 130, issued by the Office of the President on Oct. 28, which establishes guidelines for suspending and resuming classes, school activities and on-site work during emergencies and other circumstances that could disrupt learning.

Under Section 4(b) of the EO, local chief executives, as chairpersons of their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, may declare localized suspensions of face-to-face classes based on documented risk assessments and prevailing conditions, in coordination with education authorities. The proposed resolution seeks to have the mayor coordinate with DepEd through the Cebu City Schools Division Office and the affected elementary schools to implement the adjusted schedule.

It directs the City Council secretary to furnish copies of the resolution to the mayor, DepEd and other concerned offices for appropriate action. Existing class schedules remain unchanged until official action is taken under DepEd Memorandum 64 and presidential guidelines.